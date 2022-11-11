Mississippi defensive end Jared Ivey (15) pressures Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD — Games like the one on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium are partly why Ole Miss junior defensive end Jared Ivey moved on from Georgia Tech.
Ivey is in his first season with the No. 11 Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC), who host No. 9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Ole Miss is coming off its bye week, while the Crimson Tide suffered a one-point overtime loss at LSU. Alabama has had an up-and-down campaign, having lost two of its last three games, a rarity in the Nick Saban era.
But this is still Alabama, one of the big dogs in college football, coming to Oxford for CBS’ premier game of the week. Ivey didn’t get opportunities for high-leverage matchups when he played for the Yellow Jackets. He sure is happy he gets them now.
“I’m almost glad that we get to play them later in the season, and just be as comfortable as possible and, obviously, we’re playing at home,” Ivey said. “It was a great experience playing in College Station and playing in Death Valley. So, that’s a piece of what you come here for, and I’m very thankful to have experienced that.”
One of the keys, Ivey said, is to not look at this game as Ole Miss having to face the Crimson Tide; it’s to look at it as Alabama having to come play the Rebels. Ole Miss knows what it has and is confident in itself.
Ole Miss has won 14-straight games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the last loss coming in November of 2020. Alabama has won six in a row against Ole Miss; prior to that, the Rebels won two in a row in a pair of upsets, the first coming in Oxford in 2014.
“I’m very excited. I’m glad we’re playing at home,” Ivey said. “We try to take the mindset that, they have to come here and play us. We try to flip the script on that.”
Last season, Ole Miss and Alabama entered their matchup in Tuscaloosa undefeated, again playing in CBS’ SEC afternoon slot. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and won 42-21, running for 210 yards and four touchdowns while holding the Rebels to 78 yards on the ground.
But 2022 is a new year, and Ole Miss is ready for the task at hand.
“Kind of wished for a night game, but hey, it is what it is,” sophomore linebacker Austin Keys said. “We have Bama at home in the Vaught, so what other way to do it?”
