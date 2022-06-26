OMAHA — Standing on the field, wearing a brand-new shirt that no one in Ole Miss history had ever had the privilege to wear, senior left fielder Kevin Graham really didn’t know what to say.
He was standing with his teammates, some still taking photos with a trophy that had alluded the Rebels for years, donning a “National champions” t-shirt.
For Graham and his senior teammates, including first baseman Tim Elko, third baseman/centerfielder Justin Bench, closer Brandon Johnson, among several others, Sunday afternoon in Omaha was a long time coming. Because for a group that had had experienced heartache on more occasions than they’d like to admit, this was the prize they all came back for.
“I’ve been crying for like, the last 15 minutes. I can’t look at Tim right now or I’ll burst into tears again,” Graham said. “But man, this is incredible.”
The Rebels lost in the super regionals in 2019. In 2020, Ole Miss was the hottest team in the country having won 16 games in a row before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the entire world down. And in 2021, the Rebels fell one win short of making it to the College World Series, falling to Arizona in three games at the Tucson super regional.
And that’s without mentioning a 2022 season that saw the Rebels start 7-14 in conference play and on the outside-looking-in on the NCAA Tournament after ascending to No. 1 in the polls just weeks earlier.
Sunday was a long time coming, and not just for the Rebels’ seniors. The veterans who had been around the program felt the gravity of the moment. They knew what the other side felt like.
After all this time, Ole Miss was taking home its first national title.
“I have goosebumps right now. But man, it’s special,” junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. “To do what we did, and to go where we were after leaving Arkansas, being 7-14 and just being in a bad spot, just sticking together. And just belief, man. As you can tell, we’re out here because we believed, but we just played every pitch and tried to win every pitch.”
Elko made a name for himself last postseason, hitting majestic home runs in the Oxford regional on one leg following an ACL injury that he miraculously came back from. He had more tricks up his sleeve in 2022, hitting five home runs in the 2022 postseason to go with 14 RBIs, each seemingly coming at a more pivotal moment.
“Me and Kev and people that maybe could have gone, we came back one more year to play with the guys sitting up here with me, and that were on the field today,” Elko said. “We came back to play one more time as a team and go for the shot to win a national championship, and obviously we did that. It feels amazing.”
As the dream of finally making it to Omaha was realized, underclassmen on the team said they were happy. Happy not just because they had a chance to win a national title, but happy because players like Elko and Graham were going to get the chance they dreamed of when they signed on the dotted line to play at Ole Miss.
There really was something to be said for wanting to get the job done for seniors that had laid it all on the line.
“Tim probably will get a statue now. For sure. I mean, he deserves one,” junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia said. “That guy is a straight legend, such a great leader, such a great captain. He taught me so much. Him and (senior pitcher Max) Cioffi kind of took me under their wings and just showed me around, showed me everything I had to do. Just kept my head on straight this whole season.”
As usual, junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier beamed from ear-to-ear when the moment called for it, and Sunday afternoon certainly counted as one such moment. But he had a particular glow when asked about the journey he and his longtime starters had been on. He and fellow juniors like catcher Hayden Dunhurst had been along for some of the highest highs and the lowest lows in recent years just like the seniors had. Ole Miss had all of those peaks and valleys compacted into a span of just a few months this season.
This was a proud moment for everyone on the roster, of course. But it meant a little more to guys who endured a lost season sandwiched between super regional losses.
They got the job done, even when no one thought they could, would or should.
“Nobody wanted us in. People didn’t think we’d make it in. And we just kept fighting and we kept doing what we do. And it was just amazing,” Chatagnier said. "This is an incredible journey.”