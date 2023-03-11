OXFORD — With the game tied at six in the bottom of the 10th inning against Purdue, junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit a walk-off home run to deep right field, and the Rebels clinched their weekend series against Purdue with a 7-6 win Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.
Junior rightfielder T.J. McCants went deep for third time in two games against the Boilermakers, and Alderman hit two home runs Saturday, upping his total to three in two games. He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
After falling behind 4-2 in the second inning, No. 4 Ole Miss (13-2) scored four unanswered runs before the Boilermakers tied the game at six with two runs in the eighth inning.
Tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, junior catcher Calvin Harris grounded out with the bases loaded, sending the game to extra innings.
The Boilermakers got the go-ahead run to third with two outs in the 10th, but sophomore Mason Nichols forced a flyout to center field to end the inning.
Freshman starter Grayson Saunier walked three batters in the first inning to load the bases with two outs but forced a groundout to first to escape the jam. He was unable to get out of trouble in the second ,however, as he gave up four earned runs — the last three coming on a home run to right from Purdue (8-6) second baseman Paul Toetz.
Saunier settled in the next two innings, setting down six in a row to end his outing. He gave up four earned runs and two hits over four innings, struck out one, walked four and hit a batter.
Alderman — fresh off tying his career-high with five RBIs Friday night — drove in two runs in the first and hit a 432-foot two-run home run in the second to tie the game at four. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a solo home run in the fourth to put the Rebels ahead. McCants hit a solo shot into his own bullpen in the bottom of the seventh.
Nichols gave up his first earned run of 2023 via a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Purdue tied the game at six via an error from junior third baseman Ethan Lege. Nichols pitched the final three innings for Ole Miss and struck out five batters.
The Rebels and Boilermakers close their three-game series Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
