Mississippi Baseball

Ole Miss's Peyton Chatagnier during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

 Doug Murray

OXFORD — With the game tied at six in the bottom of the 10th inning against Purdue, junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit a walk-off home run to deep right field, and the Rebels clinched their weekend series against Purdue with a 7-6 win Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.

