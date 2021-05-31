OXFORD – The path to the super regionals will be challenging for Ole Miss.
The No. 12 national seed Ole Miss welcomes Southeast Missouri State, Southern Miss and Florida State to the Oxford Regional beginning Friday at Swayze Field.
Southern Miss was among the 20 teams listed by the NCAA as possible regional hosts but was not among the 16 host sites selected.
Southern Miss last played in an Oxford Regional in 2007.
The Oxford Regional pairs with No. 5 national seed Arizona for the super regional round.
After the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled Ole Miss players and others across the country are glad to be back in the postseason.
“It feels like it’s been an eternity,” said junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy, who had wins against Clemson in the Oxford Regional and against Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional as a freshman in 2019.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has not announced a starting pitcher for the Rebels’ regional opener against Southeast Missouri State Friday.
“Everybody is super excited, especially the young guys and people who haven’t been able to experience a regional here at Swayze,” senior designated hitter Tim Elko said. “The older guys know it’s pretty fun, pretty crazy.”
There could be dueling left-handers Friday night. Ole Miss will likely face Southeast left-hander Dylan Dodd, the OVC pitcher of the year.
Dodd (9-1, 2.78) leads the OVC with 113 strikeouts.
The Redhawks won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season by percentage points over Murray State.
SEMO at 17-10 had one less conference win than Murray State, but Murray (18-12) played more games and had two more losses.
SEMO defeated Murray State in the conference tournament championship game.
The Redhawks are hitting .272, sixth in the OVC, and pitching with a 5.11 ERA, second in the league.
Florida State (30-22) went 20-16 against ACC teams. Southern Miss (37-19) went 22-9 inside C-USA. The Seminoles come in with a 45 RPI, the Golden Eagles 22.
“I’m just proud of our guys to host for the 10th time in 16 years,” Bianco said. “It’s a really, really good field, really competitive. “The thing that stands out is all three teams really, really pitch it.”