Some thought Ole Miss looked like an NCAA Tournament team in its 76-73 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
It will be a different look for the Rebels in their first-round NIT game against Louisiana Tech tonight in Frisco, Texas.
It’s set for an 8 p.m. tip on ESPN2.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis announced Wednesday that junior forward KJ Buffen has left the program and will not play in the NIT.
Buffen has since placed his name in the transfer portal.
It’s possible the Rebels could also be without senior guard Devontae Shuler – which would leave them minus two starters against a solid 20-win Conference USA team.
Shuler didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday as he traveled to be with his mother for her surgery.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis in a Zoom call with local media on Wednesday was hopeful Shuler would be available.
“We hope to get Devontae back to Dallas to meet us. Then what happens, the COVID protocol and getting involved in it depending on when he can come back … so Devontae is not with our team, he’s with his mom,” Davis said.
The absence of Buffen, a 21-game starter averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds but known also for hustle plays, leaves Ole Miss (16-11) with a likely three-player rotation of Romello White, Sammy Hunter and Robert Allen at the 4 and 5 spots, the power forward and center positions.
Davis could also opt for a smaller lineup with 6-foot-6 sophomore Luis Rodriguez at the 4.
If he digs deeper among the reserves it would likely be to sophomore Antavion Collum who has appeared in seven games this season.
Louisiana Tech (21-7) won the West Division of Conference USA – the league in which Davis coached while at Middle Tennessee State – but lost in the tournament semifinals to North Texas.
The Bulldogs can get wide in the frontcourt – if not vertical. Freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and shoots 57 percent. He’s 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds.
“They’re talented. They play so hard. Good guards, and they’re one of the very best defensive teams in college basketball,” Davis said.