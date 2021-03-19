OXFORD • At times this spring, Ole Miss has won games when it played really well and has won games with late home runs after losing leads.
Suddenly a team that had all the momentum in the world in the run-up to a 2020 SEC season that would never happen arrives at the start of conference play a little shaken.
The Rebels were ranked No. 1 at the end of February. Now chinks in the armor have appeared.
No. 4 Ole Miss (13-4) carries a two-game losing streak into the opening weekend of SEC play as Auburn (11-5) visits Swayze Field.
First pitch times are 6:30 today, 1:30 on Saturday and Sunday.
The Rebels have had a tough go with the I-20 corridor, losing 8-3 in the series finale to Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday then 13-1 at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, the worst Ole Miss loss since dropping game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional 14-1 in 2019.
Junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy, who missed last Friday’s start with soreness in a chest muscle, will miss today’s start as well.
The Rebels are also without a dependable bullpen senior in Max Cioffi – who remains out after surgery to repair a torn meniscus – plus two unnamed pitchers for COVID-19 reasons.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco expects to have enough pitching to get through the Auburn series, but getting through and being full strength are not the same.
“The count gets a little difficult. We’re missing two pitchers not to mention the injured guys. We were basically throwing a bunch of relievers on Tuesday,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
The bullpen that was such an important part of three wins against top-10 teams to start the season has now either given up the lead or allowed deficits to be extended in four of the last six games.
Auburn is coming off a 9-7 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday and leads the SEC in hitting with a .322 team average. The Tigers are 12th in pitching with a 3.79 ERA.
Nothing was good for the Rebels on Tuesday. Freshman right-hander Josh Mallitz gave up four-straight doubles to start the game before a potential fifth double was a line out to right field.
Four pitchers behind Mallitz gave up at least one run, three of them two runs or more.
Sophomore Mitch Murrell got the last six outs giving up no runs and one hit.
“It was such a disappointment. We really didn’t do anything in all three phases. As some point you have to strike the guy out or get a pop-up on the infield. Nobody did that,” Bianco said.