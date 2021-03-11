NASHVILLE – Devontae Shuler didn’t have the dominating performance he had against his home-state school on Feb. 13, but he didn’t have to this time.
Jarkel Joiner had 18 points, and Romello White added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Ole Miss defeated South Carolina 76-59 Thursday in the final game of the first full day of SEC Tournament play at Bridgestone Arena.
Shuler torched South Carolina with a career-high 31 points in the first meeting. In the rematch the Gamecocks forced Shuler to get rid of the ball. He willingly helped his teammates find open shots and finished with five assists.
The end result was 48 percent shooting and scoring balance as KJ Buffen and Matthew Murrell each had eight points, and Shuler, with 11 points in the final 11 minutes, 23 seconds, found his way to 15 for the game.
The win doesn’t dramatically improve the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament at-large bid chances, but a loss would have ended them.
The Rebels (16-10) can dramatically improve those chances with a win over LSU in Friday’s late game.
LSU, the SEC Tournament 3 seed, handled Ole Miss rather easily in a 75-61 victory in Oxford on Jan. 9.
“They hit us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Our team is much different. I’m sure their team is different too.”
LSU freshman Cam Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer at 23.1 points a game, was injured very early that night and basically missed the whole game.
In setting up the LSU rematch Joiner had 13 points in the first half against South Carolina. He was 3 for 4 from the floor but also slashed through the lane and got to the free throw line when shots didn’t fall. He was 6 for 6 there as Ole Miss built a 41-26 halftime lead.
White, on pace to set a school record for season field goal percentage, was 8 for 12 from the floor.
South Carolina (6-15) shot 36 percent from the floor. The Gamecocks aren’t known for 3-point shooting – they rank ahead of only Texas A&M and Ole Miss in SEC statistics – but they were just 2 for 11 against the Rebels.
South Carolina played without a couple of key guards in Jermaine Cousinard and Seventh Woods. Neither shoot more than 29 percent from 3-point range but would have helped South Carolina in other areas.
Davis was pleased with how Ole Miss shared the basketball. He hopes to see more of the same against LSU.
Joiner said the Rebels were not mentally sharp in the Jan. 9 loss.
“We’ve got to be excited to play. Our mentality wasn’t there. This time around we’ll be ready. We know what we’re playing for,” he said.