KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – This time, Ole Miss came up on the right side of a fourth-and-20-something pass play.
Trailing by five, Tennessee had the ball in a fourth-and-24 late in the fourth quarter against the No. 13 Rebels. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a pass to Jacob Warren that came up one yard short of the line to gain, and the Rebels escaped Neyland Stadium with a 31-26 victory.
It was Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s first game back at the stadium as a head coach since leaving Tennessee to take the Southern Cal job in 2010.
The ending of the game took longer than normal, as Tennessee fans began throwing trash at Ole Miss players and coaches. It was an ugly ending to a game that otherwise thrilled all 102,455 fans in attendance.
October 17, 2021
Tennessee got the ball back one last time with less than 30 seconds to play and drove theball all the way down to the 20. The Volunteers came up short, though, as backup quarterback Joe Milton III ran the ball out of bounds as time expired.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral took over the game with his legs, rushing for 195 yards to go along with 231 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ole Miss dominated in the first half, outgaining the Volunteers 313-141. Tennessee entered the game averaging nearly 42 points a game but was able to muster just 12 in the first half and had four drives that lasted less than a minute in duration.
Corral wasn’t particularly sharp as a passer early, hitting just 50% of his throws in the first half, but he was a game-changer as a runner. He racked up 97 rushing yards in the first two quarters, which included key third and fourth down conversions that kept drives alive.
A week after surrendering 676 yards to Arkansas in a thrilling shootout, the Rebel defense was, for the most part, very solid Saturday night. Tennessee punted on five of its seven first half possessions and held the ball for just 10:20.
Ole Miss scored its first touchdown of the night on a muffed punt by the Volunteers, which set up a short touchdown run from junior Snoop Conner. Conner scored his second touchdown of the half following a 50-yard connection between Corral and senior Dontario Drummond, who caught the ball over the middle and cut across to the sideline for the big gain.
The Rebels led 24-12 at halftime, but the Volunteers had fireworks in store in the second half. Tennessee outgained Ole Miss 326-197 in the second half and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard-score by Hooker to bring the team within one score.
Then the real dramatics started.
Late in the fourth, Tennessee got the ball back with just over four minutes left in regulation. A Sam Williams sack and a holding call put the Vols into a fourth-and-24 situation, eerily reminiscent of the 2015 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup that saw the Razorbacks convert on fourth-and-25 to ultimately win the game.
Warren caught a pass from Hooker and came up a yard short of the first down, turning the ball over to the Rebels. The game was delayed for nearly 20 minutes as fans threw trash onto the field, including a golf ball that appeared to hit Kiffin.
The Volunteers used their timeouts on the ensuing possession and were able to get the ball back with less than a minute to play. Tennessee’s Velus Jones returned the punt to midfield, and the Volunteers got the ball down to Ole Miss’ 20. Hooker left the game with an injury, throwing Joe Milton III into the fire.
Milton threw a pass into the back of the end zone that went through a receivers hands. Milton dropped back to throw on the next play, saw his receivers covered and took off down the sideline. He was pushed out of bounds as time expired.