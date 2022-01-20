Home was good to the Ole Miss women’s basketball team last week.

If the Rebels want to extend their two-game win streak they’ll have to do it on the road.

Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) takes on Texas A&M tonight at 7 at the Aggies’ Reed Arena. Live streaming is available at SEC Network-plus.

The Rebels are at Kentucky on Sunday.

Ole Miss defeated Alabama 86-56 then on Sunday ended a 14-game losing streak to Mississippi State with an 86-71 win in a game the Rebels led by 30 early in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC) won 71-53 against Auburn on Sunday.

Aggies guard Kayla Wells is ranked eighth in the SEC in scoring at 16.5 points a game.

Six-foot-five center Shakira Austin leads Ole Miss with 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.

She had 21 points and 10 rebounds against MSU.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus