Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Shakira Austin and her Ole Miss teammates hope to extend their two-game win streak tonight at Texas A&M.
College Sports Editor & Columnist
Home was good to the Ole Miss women’s basketball team last week.
If the Rebels want to extend their two-game win streak they’ll have to do it on the road.
Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) takes on Texas A&M tonight at 7 at the Aggies’ Reed Arena. Live streaming is available at SEC Network-plus.
The Rebels are at Kentucky on Sunday.
Ole Miss defeated Alabama 86-56 then on Sunday ended a 14-game losing streak to Mississippi State with an 86-71 win in a game the Rebels led by 30 early in the fourth quarter.
Texas A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC) won 71-53 against Auburn on Sunday.
Aggies guard Kayla Wells is ranked eighth in the SEC in scoring at 16.5 points a game.
Six-foot-five center Shakira Austin leads Ole Miss with 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
She had 21 points and 10 rebounds against MSU.
PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.
Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.