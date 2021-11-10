OXFORD — After making it all the way to the finals of the NIT last season, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team is looking to take the next step under fourth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. That journey starts tonight at 7 at the SJB Pavilion in the Rebels’ regular season opener against Belmont.
The Rebels finished the 2020-21 season 15-12 overall and return all of their core players, led by center and likely high-WNBA Draft pick Shakira Austin. Austin, a transfer from Maryland, averaged 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season for Ole Miss. She is on the preseason watchlist for several major awards, including the Wade Trophy, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award.
Also back are SEC Freshman of the Year forward Madison Scott and redshirt junior guard Donetta Johnson, who averaged 9.6 and 12 points per game last season, respectively.
Ole Miss last made the NCAA Tournament in 2007.
Belmont went 21-6 last season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Bruins lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Indiana. Belmont won its season opener over Chattanooga 88-70. Forward Madison Bartley and guard Destinee Wells led the Bruins with 21 points and 20 points, respectively. Four Belmont players finished in double-digit scoring.