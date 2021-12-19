OXFORD – If you’re patient enough with your Google searches and key strokes, you can find a time when stacking women’s basketball wins at Ole Miss was not surprising but expected.
Van Chancellor hasn’t walked this campus in a long time, and Carol Ross was just a blip on the radar around pain and struggle.
Maybe things are changing.
Ole Miss defeated Samford 73-48 on Friday at SJB Pavilion before a sparse gathering indicative more of the present than where coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin hopes this team will be in three months.
It was the 10th-straight win for the Rebels, their longest win streak since starting 11-0 in 2000.
That Ron Aldy team eventually finished 17-13.
McPhee-McCuin’s energetic personality has been a hit with recruits, and this team is winning games with suffocating defense and athleticism.
“That’s one thing I know is legit. Defensively, we’re locked in, and we’re pretty good. We’re long, we have size, we have a system,” McPhee-McCuin said.
On Friday the Rebels won in spite of looking distracted at times early. They forced 24 turnovers which helped them overcome 15 turnovers of their own that led to 16 Samford points.
More impressive than the 10-straight wins is the ground the Rebels have covered to get here.
McPhee-McCuin wasn’t handed a stable program because a predecessor was lured to greater heights.
Former coach Matt Insell went 18-62 in SEC play in his five seasons. He dealt with the aftermath of NCAA sanctions but showed little growth.
The Ole Miss administration hoped McPhee-McCuin, who built a program at Jacksonville, could work some magic in the SEC.
We’re about to find out.
The Rebels have done what they should against a pre-conference schedule with only two opponents in the top 100 of the NCAA’s Net Rankings.
They’ve won, and they’ve won by big margins.
Things are about the change.
Ole Miss has neutral site games on Monday against Net No. 90 Texas Tech and Tuesday against No. 30 South Florida, which is also ranked No. 16 in The AP Top 25. The first two SEC games are at home against No. 21 Arkansas (Dec. 30) then at No. 1 South Carolina (Jan. 2).
“I’m really excited about these next two games. I’m super-pumped to see where we are against Texas Tech and a ranked South Florida team,” McPhee-McCuin said.
McPhee-McCuin’s first two seasons were dotted with lop-sided SEC losses many would have expected.
They were in conference games more often last year, but won only four of them before a nice finish with a run to the WNIT championship game.
There’s a lot McPhee-McCuin doesn’t know about this year’s team.
Then there are things that help her rest easy.
“Our defense travels. Dictate and disrupt for 40 minutes.”