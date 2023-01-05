Angel Baker

Ole Miss guard Angel Baker (15) scored 22 points in the Rebels’ 74-53 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday in Oxford. The Rebels are 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007.

 Joshua McCoy Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — Once again, Ole Miss women’s basketball turned on the jets in the third quarter to move the needle past Vanderbilt 74-53 from the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night. The duo of Angel Baker and Madison Scott combined for 39 points, lifting the Rebels to their second straight series win over the Commodores for the first time since 1986 and 1987.

