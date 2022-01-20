The Ole Miss women blew open a close game in the middle quarters to win 80-63 at Texas A&M Thursday night.

It’s the third-straight win for the Rebels (16-2, 4-1 SEC).

The Rebels and Aggies were tied at 19 after the first quarter, but Ole Miss outscored A&M 28-15 in the second.

Angel Baker started the quarter with two quick 3-pointers and had eight of her 15 points in the period. She was 6 for 12 from the field.

The Rebels had only four turnovers while forcing 17 and holding A&M to 41-percent shooting.

Ole Miss point guard MiMi Reid had six assists with no turnovers.

The Rebels blew the game open by outscoring the Aggies 19-6 in the third quarter.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus