BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Ole Miss women's basketball full 2023-24 schedule is now complete, with the SEC announcing the 16-game conference schedule for all 14 schools on Wednesday. The 2023 season marks the 15th year of the 16-game schedule consisting of a single round robin of 10 games, a home and away with one permanent opponent and two rotating opponents.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you