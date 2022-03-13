OXFORD — For the first time since 2007, Ole Miss women’s basketball is going dancing.
The Rebels — in the midst of their most successful season in 15 years — received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sunday night as a No. 7 seed. Ole Miss will play in the Wichita Regional against No. 10 seed South Dakota in the first round on Friday. The game will be played in Waco, Texas. It's a 7:30 tip.
"When you're the leader of a program, you have to have a vision," fourth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. "I know that it was bold of me to say that it's NCAA Tournament or bust. But I felt like I owed it, to say that, and put that in the atmosphere, so that my team knew that I believe. Sometimes, I can be an over-believer, but this time it came true."
Ole Miss (23-8, 10-6 SEC) made it to the semifinals of last week’s SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993 before bowing out to top-seeded South Carolina. That 1993 team was also the last Rebels squad to win 10 SEC games.
Sunday’s March Madness selection is the latest marker in the turnaround the program has had under McPhee-McCuin. After winning nine games and seven games in McPhee-McCuin’s first two seasons, respectively — the latter of which included an 0-16 record in SEC play — the Rebels made strides in 2020-21, making a push to the WNIT finals. That run set the stage for 2021-22’s success, a season that, among many other things, saw the Rebels defeat Mississippi State for the first time since 2014. The season also included a 13-game winning streak, the third longest-streak in program history.
The Rebels have been led by a stellar defense this season, allowing 56 points per game, good for 31st nationally and second in the SEC. Ole Miss ranked 118th last year in scoring defense at 62.7 points per game allowed.
Another major factor in the program’s 180-degree turn has been the addition of key transfers and high-level recruits, the most impactful being senior center Shakira Austin.
Austin was one of the top players in the nation coming out of high school before signing with Maryland. After two seasons with the Terrapins, Austin transferred to Ole Miss and has been a stalwart in the post, receiving first-team All-SEC honors in both seasons with the Rebels. She also won the Gillom Trophy this year, given annually to the top women’s college basketball player in Mississippi.
"It just feels great," Austin said. "We finally got here. It's been a long season. And we just want to end it right."
Senior guards Angel Baker and Lashonda Monk, the team’s second and fourth-leading scorers behind Austin, transferred from Wright State and East Carolina last offseason, respectively.
McPhee-McCuin also recruited sophomore forward Madison Scott to Oxford, the highest-ranked recruit in program history. Scott was the No. 13 player in the 2020 class, according to ESPN, and a 5-star prospect. She is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 9.8 points per game.
It didn't help matters that Ole Miss, which held a watch party at the Pavilion for fans, was in the very last set of teams announced in the entire bracket. The Rebels felt pretty safely in, but Scott admits it was a pretty nerve-racking hour regardless.
But once the Rebels finally got their call, it was a special sight to behold for Scott and her teammates.
"I was holding onto the bar of the bleachers like I was on a roller coaster," Scott said. "I was just so excited to finally see Ole Miss go across the screen. ... To see it, and just to see all the smiles, all the chairs, it was just a great moment that I will remember forever."
If the Rebels were to take down South Dakota, they would face the winner of the Baylor-Hawaii game.