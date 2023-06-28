Mar 3, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; University of Mississippi forward Madison Scott (24) shoots near Texas A&M forward Aaliyah Patty (32) during the third quarter at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
OXFORD – Fresh off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 and second-straight NCAA Tournament berth overall, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team heads into the 2023-24 season with high expectations.
On Wednesday, the Rebels learned what their SEC schedule will look like, as well as their opponent for the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge.
Ole Miss will host defending national champion LSU as well as 2023 NCAA Tournament foes Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia this coming season. The Rebels will play three SEC teams twice — Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida, one at home and one on the road. The dates and times for the matchups were not released Wednesday.
Ole Miss will host Louisville for its ACC/SEC Challenge opponent on Nov. 29. The teams met in the Sweet 16 in March, with the Cardinals winning 72-62.
The Rebels, who finished No. 22 in the final AP Poll, lose first-team All-SEC guard Angel Baker and starting point guard Myah Taylor but bring in transfer guards Kennedy Todd-Williams and K.K. Deans and forward Kharyssa Richardson. They also return veteran forwards Madison Scott and Snudda Collins, among others.
Ole Miss finished the 2022-23 season with the No. 24 scoring defense in college basketball, giving up just 56.7 points per game. The Rebels held opponents to 35.5% from the field (12th nationally) and to 25.3% from 3-point range (seventh nationally).
Here is the Rebels’ entire 2023-24 SEC schedule.
Home
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
LSU
Mississippi State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Road
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Vanderbilt
