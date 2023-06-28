NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals-Texas A&M vs Ole Miss

Mar 3, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; University of Mississippi forward Madison Scott (24) shoots near Texas A&M forward Aaliyah Patty (32) during the third quarter at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

 Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD – Fresh off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 and second-straight NCAA Tournament berth overall, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team heads into the 2023-24 season with high expectations.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you