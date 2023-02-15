Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led the Rebels to a 23-9 turnaround campaign in 2021-22.

 AP

BATON ROUGE, La. – Only four regular season games remain and Ole Miss women's basketball faces one of its toughest stretches to date starting with a trip to the Bayou to take on No. 5 LSU on Thursday. The Rebels take its shot at the Tigers at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

