BATON ROUGE, La. – Only four regular season games remain and Ole Miss women's basketball faces one of its toughest stretches to date starting with a trip to the Bayou to take on No. 5 LSU on Thursday. The Rebels take its shot at the Tigers at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Team Facts
Ole Miss Rebels (20-5, 9-3 SEC)
Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 5th Season at Ole Miss (75-70) • 10th Season in Career (168-133)
LSU Tigers (23-1, 11-1 SEC)
Head Coach: Kim Mulkey • 2nd Season at LSU (49-7) • 23rd Season in Career (681-111)
Taking on the top-5
The Rebels have knocked off 12 opponents with an AP ranking of No. 5 or higher, including seven opponents ranked at No. 5.
When unranked, Ole Miss has defeated five opponents with the AP ranking of No. 5. Two of those wins have happened on the road as well.
As an unranked squad, Ole Miss has defeated a No. 5 LSU team before. The 2006-07 team knocked off the fifth ranked Tigers in a 77-74 win in Oxford. A Rebel win over LSU on Thursday would be Ole Miss' first against an AP top-five team since 2007.
20 wins and counting
By hitting the 20-win mark against Kentucky, Ole Miss hit another major milestone as a program with back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1993-94 & 1994-95.
With four games left in the regular season, the Rebels have an opportunity to add to its win total and hit 23 regular season wins for the first time since the 1986-87 team reached the mark.
There's No Place Like Home
The comfort of the SJB Pavilion has been welcoming to the Rebels this season, with Ole Miss reaching double-digit wins at home two consecutive years in a row for the first time since the 2007-08 & 2008-09 seasons.
Last year, Ole Miss tallied 10 wins at home while this season the Rebels have already reached 13 and counting.
Blocking Her Way to 200
As one of Ole Miss' leading shot blockers, Rita Igbokwe is 14 blocks away from hitting the milestone of 200 in her career.
Igbokwe sits at 14th in active blocks nationally among current players.
Scouting LSU
Under Kim Mulkey in her second season at the helm of the Tigers, the national championship winning coach has propelled the Tigers to new heights with their best start at 23-0 and rising to No. 3 overall in the polls.
LSU remained one of two undefeated teams left in the nation prior to running into No. 1 and defending National Champion South Carolina on Sunday in its first loss of the season, 88-64.
Arguably the most prolific offense in the country, the Tigers rank first in the SEC and third nationally with 85.7 points per game.
LSU has an angel of their own, with Maryland transfer Angel Reese quickly capturing the attention of the nation as its second leading rebounder. Reese also carries the SEC with 23.2 points per game to go along with her 15.3 boards per game. Prior to South Carolina, Reese had tallied 23 straight double-doubles to start the season.
On The Air
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play by Play: Eric Frede
Analyst: Tamika Catchings
Series History
Dating back to their first meeting in 1978, LSU leads Ole Miss all-time holding a 40-22 advantage. The Tigers have taken the last nine meetings, with the Rebels last defeating LSU in 2015, 58-57 in Oxford.
The last time Ole Miss left Baton Rouge with a dub was in a 102-101 three-overtime shootout in 2015. On their home turf, LSU leads in the series 18-9
Up Next
The Rebels return home Sunday (Feb. 19) to face their second top-five opponent in a row in No. 1 South Carolina. Ole Miss will take its shot at the defending National Champions at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.