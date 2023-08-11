Ole Miss women's basketball

Ole Miss' complete non-conference schedule was released on Friday.

 Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Following an exhilarating run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, culminating with the Rebels' 11thSweet 16, the excitement around the program remains at a high level with head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announcing the 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Friday. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you