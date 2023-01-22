OM Angel Baker (copy)

Angel Baker scored a season-high 25 points in Sunday's loss to Auburn.

 Ole Miss Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Despite a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, Ole Miss was unable to pull off the win at Auburn, ultimately falling 77-76 on Sunday night in its first SEC road loss. The Rebels now move to 22-25 all-time in overtime games.

