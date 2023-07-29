Ayanna Thompson

Ole Miss women's basketball sophomore guard Ayanna Thompson surveys the floor during practice. 

 Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball is headed international, with the Rebels jetting off to Italy July 30 through August 8 with visits to Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast for three exhibition games as part of its 2023 Foreign Tour.

