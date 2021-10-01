OXFORD – You can prepare for 100,000 fans screaming obscenities all you want. But Saturday is going to be a different sort of beast for Ole Miss.
The No. 12 Rebels (3-0) travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on top-ranked Alabama (4-0) in a 2:30 p.m. CBS game. It will be the first true road game of the season for Ole Miss, whose only game outside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season was the neutral-site opener against Louisville in Atlanta.
Add the fact it will be the first time Ole Miss has played in front of a true road crowd in nearly two years, and coach Lane Kiffin is aware of the daunting task ahead.
In 2020, stadiums were at minimal capacity due to COVID-19.
“We’ve really never played in front of a crowd in two years because of COVID, to go to a true road game. That brings challenges on its own,” Kiffin said. “We’ll have our hands full. I’m sure it’s why we’re huge underdogs for a reason.”
Last season, the largest road crowd the Rebels played in front of was at LSU, which had 21,905 fans in attendance. For reference, Alabama’s stadium holds more than 100,000.
While it’s always been a tough place to play, gameday in Tuscaloosa itself has grown a ton under head coach Nick Saban.
“It’s changed a lot during the Saban era. You used to go to a game at Bama and when you compared it to Ole Miss … it felt like a business trip,” ESPN’s Ryan McGee said. “Everything was about tradition. … Now it’s like a modernized college town.”
“It’s turned into a great college atmosphere.”
There are even gaudier numbers —Saban is a whopping 90-8 at home as Alabama’s head coach, and Alabama holds a 279-54-3 record all-time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide have won 56 of its last 58 home games and are 68-17 against AP ranked teams since 2008, Saban’s second season at the helm.
The Rebels have simulated noise as best they can during practice this week, but they’re well aware Saturday is going to be a very different beast.
“It’s just a different kind of noise when you’re in a stadium and there’s 90,000 fans in there screaming,” senior offensive lineman Ben Brown said. “It’s a different type of noise.”
But don’t mistake an immense respect Ole Miss has for all Alabama has done over the last decade or their imposing homefield advantage for intimidation. That’s not a word senior linebacker Chance Campbell wants to throw around.
“In terms of intimidation, I don’t know if I can answer that. Because I think that’s a strong word, and I don’t know that we’re intimidated,” Campbell said. “I think we have a ton of respect for what they do. They’re dangerous, so we understand that and know that. We’re just going to do our best to put our best foot forward.”
The noise itself isn’t as much of a factor as the energy in the stadium itself is, according to Kiffin. Noise can be dealt with via signals and whatnot, but getting over-anxious or too excited when the crowd really gets going at a pivotal moment of the game is a bit tougher to overcome.
“I think it’s just staying poised in an environment like that,” Kiffin said. “Not making mistakes because of the energy level more than the actual crowd noise itself affecting your actual snap counts on plays.”
Consider Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral among those excited for the challenge of a lively crowd. It’s the type of environment he lives for.
“Absolutely. I love when the crowd’s crazy, regardless of if it’s ours or not ours. Just having that energy,” Corral said. “I love it.”