OXFORD — Ole Miss and women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Tuesday.
McPhee-McCuin, who just finished her fifth season leading the Rebels, has made it to each of the last two NCAA Tournaments and led the 2022-23 team to its first Sweet 16 since 2007.
The details of her new contract were not disclosed Tuesday.
Mississippi law mandates that the contracts of state employees can be a maximum of four years. McPhee-McCuin received a new contract following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, a season where she led the program to its first NCAA Tournament in 15 years.
"Coach Yo has our women's basketball program on a championship trajectory, and we can't wait to see what lies in the years ahead with her vision, energy and relentless dedication. Her focus on leading this team to national contention is remarkable. Equally impressive has been the impact that she has made on the Oxford community," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement.
"We are excited to commit to Coach Yo's future here in Oxford and look forward to experiencing more of the tremendous highs that her first five seasons have provided the Ole Miss family."
McPhee-McCuin was hired from Jacksonville prior to the 2018 season, where she led the Dolphins to an NCAA Tournament appearance and three-straight 20-win campaigns.
After winning a combined 16 games over her first two seasons leading Ole Miss — which included an 0-16 SEC record in 2019-20 — the Rebels broke out in 2020-21, making it to the championship game of the WNIT.
The next season, the Rebels made their 18th NCAA Tournament appearance, winning 23 games on the shoulders of All-SEC star Shakira Austin. Austin was the third pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, but McPhee-McCuin and Ole Miss didn’t miss a beat, riding their signature defense to a 25-9 record last season, including a school-record 11 SEC victories.
The Rebels allowed just 56.7 points per game in 2022-23, which ranked 24th nationally, and they had the No. 12 field-goal percentage defense (35.5%) in the country.
The eighth-seeded Rebels dispatched a prolific Gonzaga team in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, holding the high-scoring Bulldogs to just 29.3% shooting from the field and a season-low 48 points. Gonzaga was the top 3-point shooting team in college basketball entering the matchup but went just 1 of 17 in the Rebels’ 23-point rout.
Ole Miss then traveled to top-seeded Stanford and upset the Cardinal 54-49 in Palo Alto, California to earn a berth to its 11th Sweet 16. Madison Scott’s free throws with less than 20 seconds to play broke a 49-all tie, sending the Rebels to Seattle to face Louisville. The fifth-seeded Cardinals defeated Ole Miss 72-62.
The Rebels finished the season ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
"I want to thank my representation, Ricky Lefft, for working tirelessly with the administration at Ole Miss to come to terms with a contract extension. We believe this extension acknowledges we have diligently worked to rebuild Ole Miss Women's basketball into a nationally relevant program on and off the court," McPhee-McCuin said in a statement.
"I also want to thank Chancellor Dr. Glenn Boyce, Athletics Director Keith Carter, Senior Woman Administrator Dr. Jen Saxon, our Athletics Administration, and Ole Miss fans for their support. My husband, Kelly, and my family have tremendous love for the Oxford Community and Ole Miss fans, and I look forward to building on the success of our program."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.