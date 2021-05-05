With 11 saves in two NCAA tournament appearances, Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was named player of the week by Top Drawer Soccer, a national publication.
Orkus, a junior from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, leads the Rebels into action this morning at 11 in Cary, North Carolina, against No. 8 seed Duke in a Sweet 16 match against the Blue Devils.
Ole Miss eliminated Bowling Green and No. 14 USC on the way to the Sweet 16.
The match will be streamed on the University of North Carolina website, goheels.com.