OXFORD – Ideally, the opposing Week 1 quarterback for Ole Miss is a statue in the pocket without the ability to extend plays. Such is not the case for the Rebels, however, as they prepare to face Louisville.
Redshirt junior Malik Cunningham will line up under center for the Cardinals on Monday night against Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Cunningham is far from what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hoping for; he’s rushed for 1,588 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last three seasons.
An Ole Miss defense that has worked hard to rebuild itself this offseason will certainly be tested.
“In a perfect world, you want unathletic quarterbacks to play against,” Kiffin said. “(He brings) another dimension.”
The Rebels surrendered 38.2 points per game last season, among the worst in college football. With the offense, led by redshirt junior Matt Corral, expected to be prolific once again, there is mounting pressure on the other side of the ball to catch up.
“The whole issue is, with Ole Miss, they've got to play complimentary. It's one thing to score all these points and put up all these points on Alabama and whoever else,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who is calling Monday night’s game, said on Wednesday. “But you know, in the blink of an eye, the other team's scoring. And their whole focus this offseason has been about being a more complete team.”
To a man, each member of the Ole Miss defense has shown confidence in a much improved overall group. Monday night is the first opportunity to show people it wasn’t all talk.
“Very, very, very excited,” senior defensive back Otis Reese said.
The trip to Atlanta is particularly tantalizing for Reese due to his background. Reese is from Leesburg, Georgia, and began his college career at Georgia. He’s played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before – with the Bulldogs in the 2018 and 2019 SEC title games.
“I played in the dome twice. My freshman year and sophomore year,” Reese said. “I’m excited to go back.”
Part of the defensive excitement in Oxford stems from having more bodies available on game day. Instead of one player having to go 90 plays in a given game as was the case a year ago, those 90 plays might now be split up among two or three players.
A cursory look at the Rebels’ depth chart shows a handful of “or” on it at five different starting spots. In 2021, Ole Miss has options and constant competition at all three levels of the defense.
“We need depth,” Reese said. “Last year, a lot of guys played a lot of plays … over snap counts. So this is good. Guys competing, guys getting better. Iron sharpening iron.”