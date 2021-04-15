OXFORD
Losing the SEC leader in RBIs, the guy who leads your own team in doubles and home runs, can set off alarm bells.
So when Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko blew out his ACL a week ago against North Alabama, it dominated the conversation for the Rebels.
It also added the biggest name to an unusually long list of impact injuries that goes back to the opening weekend when the Rebels won against TCU, Texas Tech and Texas in Arlington.
Ole Miss lost second baseman and offensive spark plug Peyton Chatagnier to a hamstring injury then, and Chatagnier missed a couple of weeks.
The Rebels lost Max Cioffi the same weekend. A senior who’s been around the block, Cioffi was expected to be a key component in the bullpen as either a set-up guy or the closer.
He was trying to work his way back from a meniscus tear when he tore ligaments in his elbow. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco announced on Tuesday night that Cioffi’s done for the year.
The Rebels have also missed, for stretches of time, SEC starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy plus Trey LaFleur and Cael Baker, who have been trying to gain a foothold at first base, an under-achieving position for the offense when it doesn’t include Elko.
The injury hits keep coming.
Third baseman Justin Bench, who was once center fielder Justin Bench and before that second baseman Justin Bench, missed Tuesday’s 13-1 win over Austin Peay with lower back issues. His status for this weekend’s series at Mississippi State is unclear.
Some reserves have emerged, and the Rebels, in some cases, have been able to mask their sub-standard health.
Freshman TJ McCants has played three positions and is currently hitting .346, second on the team, and Drew McDaniel was solid as he started for Nikhazy and will take Derek Diamond’s place in the rotation on Sunday in Starkville.
Ole Miss even got off to a great start in the first four games without Elko as it scored 43 runs.
However, if the Rebels find themselves suddenly trying to replace Elko and Bench against MSU, success becomes a more difficult target.
Cioffi was already out, but now there’s no hope that he’ll be the one of the bullpen “pieces,” Bianco said he was seeking after Ole Miss relievers struggled to find the strike zone in Game 3 against Arkansas.
The Rebels are 8-4 in league play. It’s not bad, but with regional bids to be announced the week of May 12 there’s no longer the benefit of a late push to host status.
Regardless of health, if there’s to be an Oxford Regional the Oxford team needs to start winning SEC series, and that’s something it hasn’t done the last two weeks.