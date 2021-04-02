OXFORD
Soon we will crown a COVID-season champion in a March Madness tournament that did not include Ole Miss.
Looking ahead to Kermit Davis’ fourth season as head coach, the question is how can Ole Miss return to the place it was in his first?
Davis took over for Andy Kennedy in 2018-2019 and immediately the Rebels reached the NCAA Tournament, something Kennedy’s program didn’t do until Year 7.
When former athletics director Ross Bjork replaced Kennedy he said the expectation for the Ole Miss coach was that the program would wake up on Selection Sunday and know it was solidly in the field most seasons.
That hasn’t been the case for any Ole Miss coach.
The body of work is still very young in the Davis tenure. Truth is after disappointment in 2020 and a slow SEC start in 2021 things changed.
The Rebels lost five of six games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 16. That was a 1-4 start in conference play and a home loss to Wichita State – a mid-major that has made the NCAAs eight of the last 10 seasons including this one – that felt like a conference loss.
Then the Rebels won a couple but lost two more.
After that Ole Miss turned a corner.
Senior guard Devontae Shuler put the team on his back.
Romello White in the post made the impact you hope transfers will make.
The Rebels won eight of their next 10 and faced LSU in the SEC quarters in what was widely considered by bracketologists to be an NCAA Tournament play-in game for Ole Miss.
The Rebels charged to the bubble, but the bubble withstood the advance.
Now Shuler and White are gone. The idea of who might replace their production – at least among returning players – is frightening.
The last four games of the season were among the best for Jarkel Joiner, but there were enough games before that to wonder if he can become a Shuler-type presence.
Guards Matthew Murrell and Austin Crowley made minimal impact.
Sammy Hunter showed an upward trajectory in the post but will need to continue to rise.
A lot will be expected of incoming freshman Daeshun Ruffin, and that’s OK. Most NCAA Tournament teams have impact freshmen.
Ruffin is the highest-rated recruit in Ole Miss history. A year ago that was Murrell.
The season of roster shuffling is here, and the stars appear to be aligning for Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield at Ole Miss.
The Rebels need him. His signing would create an April buzz but should not be seen as the missing link to March Madness.
Davis is searching for the stretch fours, the multi-gifted power forwards who shoot 3s but know went to attack the rim and do it aggressively.
Brakefield could become that player, but it’s better not to put all the eggs in one basket.
Sometimes it takes production from two or more at one spot to get where you want to go.