OXFORD – College football teams across the country are getting ready for those season openers, and there’s not a team huddle you could find right now that does not have hope.
Hope is the fuel the drives teams through August which is otherwise just a long hot month.
This is that time on the calendar that everyone can rationalize their way to a winning season, a bowl game or something more.
Ole Miss is aiming for something more.
The question is how good can the Rebels be in 2021? Can they be good enough to skip a step in the progression?
Moving from the ravages of NCAA sanctions doesn’t happen overnight.
For all the warm fuzzy feelings that Lane Kiffin’s team created in his debut season amid the challenges of COVID football it was still a 5-5 finish.
Ole Miss was clearly better in 2020 than in 2019.
With both major preseason polls now released the Rebels are No. 25 in the coaches poll and unranked, albeit slightly, by The Associated Press.
Last year’s offense and its returning stars are enough to make people take notice, but the defense is enough to keep them from fully buying in.
Some Ole Miss fans can see fewer interceptions from Matt Corral, a reinvented playmaker in John Rhys Plumlee and a defense that is better because it can’t be worse. Quickly some rationalize themselves to 10 wins when seven or eight might be the next reasonable step in the progression.
Roughly two weeks before the Sept. 6 opener against Louisville at Mercedes Benz Stadium Kiffin sees a team under construction.
“The ones in general, on both sides there are some things to feel good about being close to game-type ready,” he said.
As is often the case for the SEC’s climbers the make-or-break components of the 2021 season could be injuries and depth.
In that regard the next two weeks are crucial not only in terms of staying healthy but in doing something with that good fortune. Coaches have to get players ready to contribute. Players have to respond and find that extra gear.
If the Rebels are going to skip a step and reach, say, a New Years Six bowl game, they need reserves with less discernible drop-off from starters.
They’re not there yet.
“Whether it’s older guys getting more experienced or younger guys getting used to it, we need guys to step up so we don’t get in a situation where we’ve got no rotations that we feel good about and guys are over-playing,” Kiffin said.