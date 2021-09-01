OXFORD – If you’d like to know why defense at Ole Miss was abysmal a year ago, well, put your phone on silent, and get ready to dedicate some time.
One factor referenced by Rebels coach Lane Kiffin numerous times has been the lack of spring practice in 2020.
Missing spring practice was magnified last August in camp because a new coaching staff was getting to know its players and was seeing them in action for the first time.
It was an unfortunate series of events.
One thing you can say about last year’s defense, it left no room for fence-straddling. It was clear to Kiffin that his defense was not close to being better without intentional moves on his part.
He made one staff change and focused more on rebuilding the talent base. Through recruiting he touched all the bases with high school signees, junior college transfers and four-year college transfers.
“I think we’re going to be better on defense. It feels like that,” Kiffin said Tuesday at the first game-week news conference of his second season.
In five days we’ll at least have an idea if this defense is ready to make a jump.
Kiffin is eager to see his players against someone else.
The particular someone else the Rebels will face is running quarterback Malik Cunningham, who will be entering his third season as Louisville’s starter.
Deception is the friend of any quarterback, but it’s the run-pass guys who really make defensive players read their keys.
They have to have eyes in the right places and not be fooled by a heavy dose of misdirection sure to come their way.
In short, they have to be strong on fundamentals, the skills coaches often hammer home during spring practice when they don’t have to prepare for an opponent.
The Rebels had that practice this past spring. They added to the foundation laid last year by co-coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge.
Cunningham will be a strong challenge in Week 1.
He’s a veteran in the system for third-year coach Scott Satterfield but not a Heisman contender.
Analysts for Pro Football Focus call him the eighth-best quarterback in the ACC who needs to improve his accuracy as the Cards seek replacements for play-making receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick.
Cunningham may need to develop in the passing game, but he can certainly stress defenses who don’t tackle well and are easily confused by eye candy in the backfield.
Ole Miss safety Otis Reese made a big impact in his short time of eligibility last year. He’s ready to go for the season opener and believes he and his teammates can be fundamentally sound.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “In a big-time game the little things are going to take care of the big things.”