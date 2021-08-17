OXFORD
If reports from the first scrimmage of Ole Miss camp left you less than excited about the defense, keep a couple of things in mind.
Sometimes Christmas morning fell short of expectations.
Sunday’s scrimmage wasn’t Christmas morning for the Rebels.
It was the first live action for a unit with new parts and pieces in all position groups facing the top returning quarterback in the SEC.
If this was the Christmas season it might be like that first family gathering with cousins where your aunt gave you a GI Joe, but, inexplicably, it didn’t have the Kung Fu grip. (Kids, ask your dads.)
Disappointing, but there are still days on the calendar.
Some have given into the temptation to say this Ole Miss defense will have to be better because it can’t be worse.
That’s dangerous territory.
It’s got to be better ...
Ole Miss will be better defensively because Lane Kiffin and his staff were embarrassed by a unit that gave up almost 40 points a game last season.
Kiffin evaluated the problem as a talent issue. He made only one change on his defensive staff as he replaced line coach Deke Adams with SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner.
The staff set about upgrading the talent and on paper looks to have been successful with a mix of high school players, junior college transfers and four-year transfers.
Athletically, regardless of what a player accomplished at previous levels there will be a period of acclimation to new surroundings and new ways.
You’re seeing some of that right now.
Kiffin expressed concern for the defense after Sunday’s scrimmage. In camp a year ago he expressed concern over the offense which went on to play really well in the opener against Florida – 600-plus yards and 35 points against the Gators – and continued to grow.
The silver lining from Sunday was the substitution pattern. Coaches are moving a lot of guys in and out, and that’s a good thing. They have options, and they’re working a lot of different people.
Michael Katz, our Ole Miss beat writer, reported that amid the substitutions there were three drives where the mostly-starting defense went against the first offense. The offense scored just three points on those drives.
I hear the comments from Ole Miss defensive players right now, and confidence is a good thing.
For those who saw the weekly struggles of this group last year, doubt is not a bad thing either.
The staff has done the work in bringing talented players together. Now it’s time for development.
It’s a stretch to think the Ole Miss defense will mirror the success of the Rebels’ offense last year.
The good news is it doesn’t have to.
If the defense improves only by leaps this team will win more games. The bounds can come later.
There are still days on the calendar.
PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.