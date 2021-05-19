OXFORD – Maybe there was some panic buying in the area last week that could have led to a real gas shortage.
For the Ole Miss bullpen, the gas shortage was already real. There weren’t enough arms throwing it.
Jackson Kimbrell wasn’t throwing gas against No. 2 Vanderbilt last Saturday, but he was getting outs.
A sneaky left-hander, the only left-handed option from the Rebels’ bullpen, Kimbrell kept the Commodores off balance with his mix of fastballs and change-ups.
After the Rebels put up 10 runs in the third inning fans began to visualize a massive SEC series win against Vanderbilt and what that could mean for regional host aspirations. The savvy ones, though, knew the game wasn’t over.
Even the savvy fans probably didn’t expect Vanderbilt to cut five runs off an eight-run lead the next inning, but that’s what happened when Carter Young, in the eighth pitch of his at-bat, finally got a curve ball he could handle from Austin Miller and nailed it for a grand slam to right field.
Kimbrell came on and got the last out of the fourth.
Then he pitched scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Commodores got a couple of hits in that window, but even after speedy and dangerous Enrique Bradfield led off the sixth with a single Kimbrell kept Bradfield contained and escaped further damage.
When Kimbrell left after a career-long 3 2/3 innings he had allowed only one run, and that didn’t come until 3 1/3 innings into his day when Tate Kolwyck homered to lead off the eighth.
Days before the Vanderbilt series Ole Miss received another gut-punch with the news that starting pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, a projected early to middle first round draft pick, would be lost for the rest of the year.
The bullpen has had its struggles, but starting pitching has been very good for Ole Miss. Doug Nikhazy outdueled Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker last Friday and breathed life into the series for the Rebels. It provided a path to a series win that didn’t require Ole Miss to take down the Commodores’ other ace, Jack Leiter.
Kimbrell helped the Rebels get to the finish line in Game 3.
One strong outing for a guy who had been inconsistent does not mean that Kimbrell has “arrived.”
But what if he has arrived?
If so, then Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco suddenly has viable options ahead of closer Taylor Broadway.
Freshman Jack Dougherty has emerged, and if Kimbrell has turned a corner with his mechanics the long-sought “bridge to Broadway” might really be a thing.
With Hoglund out of the mix, Ole Miss pitching has to remake itself. If Derek Diamond and Drew McDaniel aren’t ready to go deeper into games more consistently middle relief becomes much more important.
Maybe Kimbrell helps the Rebels get where they need to be.
With or without gas.