OXFORD
While COVID-19 numbers, thankfully, are improving the virus continues to provide us with new and different experiences.
Like flying standby for the NCAA Tournament.
What’s better on Selection Sunday, to hear a solid, “No, you didn’t make it,” or the tease of, “Wait here in the corner and see if four other teams drop out?”
That’s what life on the bubble got you in 2021. COVID positive cases and contact tracing impacted a number of conference tournaments.
Preparing for that possibility with March Madness – college sports’ first major casualty of the COVID shutdown a year ago – the Selection Committee announced its first four out and told them to root for the virus. Ole Miss is the fourth, trailing Louisville, Colorado State and Saint Louis.
Ancient Chinese secret
This is a new twist, but the moral of the story is ancient: Take care of your business in the regular season if you want to dance.
The Rebels made an impressive February and March push, winning eight of 10 games going into what was widely considered an NCAA win-and-you’re-in scenario against LSU in the SEC quarterfinals.
Ole Miss played with poise, fight and other adjectives. It just didn’t win.
There’s often talk this time of year about the “look test,” but it doesn’t seem to carry much weight. Ole Miss certainly looked like an NCAA Tournament team against LSU, a team that had so thoroughly handled the Rebels in Oxford in January.
Even though the Rebels on game day last Friday were listed as the first team out by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, that look didn’t help as Lunardi dropped them three spots the day after.
The Rebels could have avoided drama had they held late leads against NCAA Tournament teams Wichita State and Florida or had they not been swept by Georgia, all in January.
The result was Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis answering questions about consistency in March when his team was rather consistent at the time.
Those four losses combined to make missteps at home against Mississippi State on Feb. 20 and at Vanderbilt on Feb. 27 quite glaring.
The Rebels were very good down the stretch, but not perfect, and the margin for error was razor thin.
Ole Miss got better at the most important time of the season. That’s good coaching.
They were four games better in the SEC regular season and won a conference tournament game for the first time under Davis. They simply didn’t gel quickly enough.
The Rebels improved, but in five years 2021 will be remembered not for the improvement but for not making the NCAAs.
And perhaps for hoping to fly standby.