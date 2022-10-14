Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
OXFORD — Ole Miss junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues usually has a pretty big cheering section at Rebels home games. The former Oxford High star is in his first year with the No. 9 Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) after two seasons at Auburn, where he began his career as a tight end before moving to defense.
Pegues’ ticket requests may be even higher than they normally are this weekend, however, as his former team comes to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. He and sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison both previously played for Auburn (3-3, 1-2).
“I need like 20 to 30 tickets every week (normally),” Pegues said. “But this game, most definitely, I’m going to need a lot of tickets.”
Pegues has been one of Ole Miss’ top defenders this season and has been a force on a deep defensive front, with 10 tackles and a sack in five games played. According to Pro Football Focus, Pegues has an overall grade of 72.5 and is the team’s top-rated interior defender.
Earlier this week, Pegues talked about choosing Auburn over Ole Miss in the first place. His recruitment was in full force by the time head coach Lane Kiffin had been hired in December of 2019, Pegues said.
During his senior season at Oxford High, Pegues ran for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns, had 607 receiving yards and six touchdowns and added three tackles for loss on defense. He was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2020 class.
“Me and Lane talked about it a little. We just joke around about it, how he said I never gave him an opportunity to recruit me,” Pegues said with a smile.
Pegues also discussed what it has been like taking the Walk Of Champions before every home game.
“It is what I thought it would be. It’s a lot of emotions. You get to dress up any way you want to, you feel good, and you get to see family members,” Pegues said. “And I’d say one of my favorite (memories) was just always knowing my family (is) always in that right corner. Get to see them, hug my mom, dad, grandma and sister.”
Pegues and Tennison still have friends at Auburn, and both said they’re doing their best to look at Saturday like they would any other game. And that means, for 60 minutes, those preexisting relationships go out the window: It’s all about getting to 7-0.
“Just take it as a normal game, take it as any other opponent, but we also know that we have love for them on the other side. But at the end of the day, there’s only one goal — to get the win,” Pegues said. “ … I still love them. Like I said, they’re my friends. But at the end of the day, we’re playing them. So, they’re my enemy until the end of the game.”
