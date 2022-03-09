OXFORD — Another day, another run-rule victory for No. 2 Ole Miss.
Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier stole three bases on the same play, hit a two-run home run the next inning and finished with four RBIs against Alcorn State Wednesday night. And, after a rough first inning, junior Jack Washburn settled down and pitched three clean innings in a 16-1 blowout win over the Braves.
The Rebels (11-1) broke the game open in the fourth inning by scoring five runs, two coming on a double from senior catcher Knox Loposer and the other two off the bat of Chatagnier. Chatagnier has hit three home runs in his last four games.
Ole Miss batters walked 14 times, and the Rebels scored a total of six runs on bases loaded walks or hit by pitches.
Washburn struck out the first Alcorn State (0-8) batter of the game but surrendered a solo home run to the second Braves batter Jermel Ford. But as the Ole Miss offense tends to do, the Rebels quickly made up ground.
The first five Ole Miss batters of the game walked, plating a pair of runs and moving Braves starting first baseman Jamaal Green from the infield to the mound. Sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford drove the third run in with a bases loaded sacrifice fly. It was the first of six earned runs Green would give up over 2 2-3 innings.
The strangest play of the night — perhaps of the season — came in the second, when Chatagnier stole second on a botched pickoff move after walking, noticed the third baseman wasn’t covering third and stole that before seeing home was open as well.
Not even longtime Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has ever seen a play quite like that.
“I did get picked off, and I ran to second. Luckily I was safe,” Chatagnier said with a smile. “For some reason, the third baseman was kind of closer to second. And I noticed it and was like, ‘I could beat that out.’ So I run to third, I slid in, it was a closer play than I wanted it to be. And then I look up at Coach (Clement), and Coach Clem is just pointing at home like, nobody’s there, just go. So, I just took off. And yeah, it was unbelievable. I’ve never seen that happen.”
After the five-run third, the Rebels tacked on seven more in the fourth, including two on a bases loaded single from Chatagnier, to put the run-rule into effect.
Washburn finished with one earned run, four strikeouts and no walks in his three innings.
Ole Miss hosts Oral Roberts in a three-game series starting Friday night. First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m.
Pregame:
Here is today's starting lineup:
1: 2B Peyton Chatagnier
2: RF T.J. McCants
3: SS Jacob Gonzalez
4: 1B Tim Elko
5: CF Justin Bench
6: DH Hayden Dunhurst
7: 3B Reagan Burford
8: LF Hayden Leatherwood
9: C Knox Loposer
First inning:
After striking out the first batter of the game, Washburn surrendered a home run to Jermel Ford to put the Braves up 1-0. The first five Rebels batters of the game walked, plating a pair of runs, and sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford drove the third run in with a sacrifice fly. Ole Miss leads 3-1 heading into the second.
Second inning:
Washburn struck out two batters in an easy 1-2-3 top of the second. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier walked, stole second, noticed there was no one at third or at home and stole both of those to make it 4-1.
Third inning:
Washburn had another clean inning, surrendering a hit but erasing him on the basepaths on a perfect throw from senior Knox Loposer. Senior first baseman Tim Elko doubled down the left field line, advanced to third on a fielder's choice and scored on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter junior Hayden Dunhurst. The Rebels added two more runs on a double from senior catcher Knox Loposer and a two-run home run from Chatagnier. It's 9-1.
Fourth inning:
The Rebels loaded the bases once again in the fourth and scored a run on a walk and another on a hit batter. Chatagnier then drove in two more with a bases loaded single. The Rebels scored a total of seven runs in the inning and lead 16-1 heading to the fifth.
Fifth inning:
For the first time all night, no runs were scored. Still 16-1.