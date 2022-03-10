OXFORD – The Ole Miss faithful at Swayze Field weren't the only ones who noticed junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had accomplished something rather bizarre on Wednesday night.
The rest of the No. 2 Rebels' 16-1 thrashing of Alcorn State wasn't particularly noteworthy. But Chatagnier went viral in the second inning in one of the most stunning plays in recent memory.
Chatagnier walked to get on first and, by his own admission, was caught stealing on a pick-off try. He was able to slide into second and beat the tag and, upon getting up, noticed the third baseman was nowhere near the bag. So, he stole third.
And, upon standing up from his slide, Chatagnier noticed his third base coach pointing home. So he stole that too.
It all amounted to three stolen bases on a single play.
“I did get picked off, and I ran to second. Luckily I was safe. For some reason, the third baseman was kind of closer to second. And I noticed it and was like, ‘I could beat that out,'" Chatagnier said. "So I run to third, I slid in, it was a closer play than I wanted it to be. And then I look up at Coach (Clement), and Coach Clem is just pointing at home like, nobody’s there, just go. So, I just took off. And yeah, it was unbelievable. I’ve never seen that happen.”
The play was a just as stunning to people watching at home and on the internet, as the clip began to make the rounds.