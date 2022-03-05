OXFORD – Ole Miss didn’t let the SEC’s leading scorer dictate terms until the paperwork was ready to be signed.
Scotty Pippen Jr. asserted himself in the final 8 minutes of the game, and the Commodores knocked off the Rebels 63-61 before 6,173 fans at SJB Pavilion on Saturday.
Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14 SEC) finishes the regular season with losses in four-straight games and eight of its last nine.
The Rebels will be a 13 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Tampa where they will face Missouri on Wednesday’s opening night.
“We’ve been involved with one-possession games at the end. Throughout the tournament you’ll see plays being made at the end of games,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Scotty Pippen, their first-team all-league player, made some plays down the stretch.”
Missed free throws by Vanderbilt – one by Pippen – gave Ole Miss two chances to tie or take the lead in the last 11 seconds, but Matthew Murrell missed a 3, and freshman James White missed a pull-up jumper. Both were contested.
Pippen, averaging 20.5 points a game, struggled in the early going before finishing with 22 points and six assists in 38 minutes.
He did plenty of damage late, scoring 11 including three 3-pointers over the last 8 minutes, 5 seconds.
In a tie game Pippen stripped White at mid-court and dunked on the other end. He had missed his first five second-half field goal attempts.
Vanderbilt responded with a defensive stop and a transition bucket and would eventually open up a seven-point lead.
The Rebels did a good job of finding Pippen in the first half.
Different players drew the Pippen coverage at different times, but Pippen had to work through physical screens to square his shoulders and find space.
In spite of the Rebels’ best efforts, Pippen was able to free himself up enough to score nine of his team’s first 15 points and 11 in the first half.
Pippen attempted just one 3-pointer in the first half, instead using his quickness to get to the rim and his body control to score when there.
The Rebels frustrated Pippen early in the second half whether it was Jarkel Joiner taking a charge or the defense crowding him along the baseline and forcing him out of bounds.
As Ole Miss struggled with foul trouble for key players Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Murrell, Austin Crowley gave the Rebels a first-half spark.
Once a Vanderbilt player, Crowley, the former West Point star, is averaging just 4.5 points this season.
He had the hot hand against his former team in the first half going 5 for 7 from the floor with 11 points and four assists.
He finished with 15 points and seven assists.
Murrell also had 15 for Ole Miss.
Brooks said Pippen made a key adjustment to get better looks.
“He took a couple of steps back. When he came off the screens he was a little farther back than he usually shoots them, and he made them,” Brooks said.