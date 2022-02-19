OXFORD – It’s the offense that’s fueling expectations for Ole Miss this baseball season.
The Rebels had two big-time starting pitchers last year Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund, both off the board in the first 58 picks in last spring’s MLB draft.
There was a lock-down closer on the back end in Taylor Broadway.
But those big arms are gone, and the reason the Rebels are picked by some to earn that elusive College World Series spot is because big hits by Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Jacob Gonzalez and others are back.
The Rebels proved to be one of the top offenses in the SEC a year ago, leading the league in batting average and ranking second in on-base percentage, hits and runs.
Elko homered for the second time on the weekend, and the Rebels clinched their series against Charleston Southern with an 11-1 run-rule win Saturday.
But the most important element in the Rebels’ second win wasn’t All-SEC last year, he was All-Southland Conference.
John Gaddis had a 2.25 earned run average in 64 innings as a senior at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as he played in his hometown. He struck out 72 and walked 18.
Gaddis had eligibility left and was looking for an experience.
Ole Miss had gaping holes in its staff and was looking for experience.
Whether this becomes a great match remains to be seen, but Saturday was a good start.
A 6-footer, Gaddis located a fastball that stayed between 89 and 91. He walked two and struck out three.
Gaddis earned a spot in the rotation with his work in the fall and in January preseason. He impressed Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco then, but Bianco was eager to see what Gaddis would do in real games.
There will be some games a month from now that seem more real than rebuilding Charleston Southern.
Gaddis left the game after four innings and 74 throws because he was on a pitch count.
He gave up three hits, but they weren’t smokers. Charleston Southern batters never locked in on Gaddis.
Gaddis wasn’t the only new arm with a big debut as highly touted freshman Riley Maddox threw two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with no walks and three strikeouts. Maddox showed mid-90s velocity.
“It’s different when you put the uniform on for the first time and run out there in front of that many people,” Bianco said. “There’s so much of a spotlight on the pitchers. You never know what you’ll get.”
Fast starts for Gaddis and Maddox were also a fast start for Bianco’s plan.
Bianco talked in the preseason about a pitching staff that may lack big names but one that he believes could be deeper than last season with more bullpen options and more guys capable of different roles.
If that’s going to work he needs his transfers – Gaddis and Jack Washburn, who pitched at Oregon State last year – to be who he thinks they are and a freshman here or there to pitch above his station.
The big bats are nice, and the Rebels have enough of them that on most days one or two can pick up the others.
But in the biggest games to get to Omaha pitching is going to carry more weight.
“The most I probably played in front of at my old school was 500 people. I want to play in Omaha my last year of college, and with returning every single hitter from last year I think this is the best place to do that.”