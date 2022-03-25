OXFORD – Home runs, extra-base hits and stolen bases are lots of fun.
Talented and deep as the Ole Miss offense may be on most nights the Rebels haven’t re-written an age-old truth of baseball at any level.
That guy on the mound is pretty important.
Tennessee freshman right-hander Chase Burns set the tone Friday, leading the No. 5-ranked Vols to a 12-1 win over No. 1 Ole Miss in the opener of a massive SEC series at Swayze Field.
It would have been asking a lot of Ole Miss starter John Gaddis to match Burns.
Not only did Gaddis not match him, his unfortunate second inning basically removed all doubt early in the game.
For all the respect the Ole Miss offense earned last year, followed by the off-season buzz that all key components for the Rebels were returning, the Vols have put up better numbers this season. Game 1 showed they’re no fluke.
As explosive as Ole Miss can be this season is going to be defined by pitching.
The Rebels have often found a bat or two in the lineup to pick them up but not all the time. Game 2 at UCF and a Tuesday night in Hammond, Louisiana showed that.
So did Tennessee pitching Friday night.
It was hoped that Gaddis and Chris Washburn, two transfers, could quickly rebuild a Rebels’ starting rotation that saw its top two performers gone in the first 58 picks of last spring’s MLB draft.
Washburn has had control issues.
Gaddis, a lefty with a big curveball, won a spot in the rotation, but it may be a temporary victory.
While he allowed just three earned runs in 19 pre-conference innings over four starts Gaddis allowed more than that – four earned runs – while lasting just 3 2-3 innings in his first SEC start last week at Auburn.
His stay was shorter against the Vols.
All four outs Gaddis recorded in 1 1-3 innings were strikeouts including three straight in an inspiring first inning against the SEC leaders in batting average, runs, hits and home runs.
He came unglued in the second after leading off with back-to-back walks. The Vols had six runs on a single, triple and home run and never looked back.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has been shuffling the weekenders already, elevating Jack Dougherty in place of Drew McDaniel and this weekend changing start days for Dougherty and Derek Diamond.
Bianco told us in the preseason that he liked his pitching in part because he felt like he had more depth in the bullpen.
That appears to be true.
Some young guys have shined. It’s possible a Hunter Elliott or someone emerges as a weekend option if current trends continue.
Such moves could upset the bullpen, but that’s baseball.
The wild card here could be Max Cioffi who was expected to be a key part of last year’s staff but didn’t pitch past February after suffering a torn UCL. It’s unclear when or if Cioffi might return, but he got some big outs in 2018 and 2019 and got off to a fast start in 2020 before the shutdown.
Behind Gaddis junior college transfer Dylan DeLucia gave up only four hits but three of those were home runs. He allowed five earned runs in a career-long 6 2-3 innings.
There were some optimistic innings for Ole Miss pitching in the pre-conference schedule, but SEC play can be revealing.
Right now it’s showing that this pitching staff has a lot of work to do.