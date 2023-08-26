djr-2022-10-02-sport-olemiss-judkins-arp1

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins runs up the middle of the Kentucky defense in the first quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – Playing an up-tempo brand of offense demands more than just peak conditioning — it requires substantial depth. And Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin admits that his team’s depth was tested last year late in games.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you