OXFORD — Ole Miss junior wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has signed a deal with Magnolia Unlimited LLC, a Mississippi-based firm, to help him secure Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
The deal was signed on Wednesday, according to Magnolia Unlimited agent and founder Shane Blanton Jr.
NIL legislation was passed by the NCAA in early July, allowing student-athletes to profit off their likeness.
“We are representing him,” Blanton told the Daily Journal. “We’re going to help him close (deals). We’re going to handle all that aspect of his life so he can focus on being a student-athlete.”
Plumlee, a Mississippi native who starred at quarterback and in baseball for Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, is a beloved figure at Ole Miss. He ran for 1,023 yards and accounted for 16 total touchdowns as a freshman in nine appearances behind center for the Rebels.
Junior Matt Corral won the starting quarterback job in 2020 under head coach Lane Kiffin, though, leading to less playing time for Plumlee. He reemerged during the Rebels’ bowl game as a wide receiver, catching five passes for 73 yards, and has shined during fall camp at the position. Plumlee also plays outfield for the Rebels baseball team.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby told reporters he expects Plumlee to play a significant role in the offense this season.
Blanton, an Ole Miss alumni himself, said signing a player like Plumlee was a no-brainer.
“(Plumlee) is great. My wife actually was his girlfriend’s volleyball coach for a long time,” Blanton said. “I’m sort of a Mississippi-first guy. We wanted to have the dominating force in NIL.”