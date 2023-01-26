OXFORD — For Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, perspective is key. It’s a big reason she knows the season isn't doomed despite the Rebels’ recent results.
Ole Miss (16-4, 5-2 SEC) won its first five SEC games but has dropped the last two, the latest an overtime defeat at Auburn on Sunday.
McPhee-McCuin breaks the season down into four-game pods. Thursday’s matchup against rival Mississippi State is the last game in this particular pod — a pod that Ole Miss is currently 1-2 in. The goal is to always go at least .500 in every pod, junior forward Madison Scott said.
There’s urgency to get back in the win column, to be sure. But it’s not because it means the season is otherwise slipping away; it’s because it’s the game on the schedule that can secure a split in the pod.
The fact that it’s against the Bulldogs (15-5, 4-3) assures McPhee-McCuin that her team will be up to the task.
“If I’m going to try to close out a pod, it would want to be a situation like this, I guess, if you’re worrying about if your team is going to be ready to go,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They don’t need a lot of encouragement getting ready to play for Mississippi State.”
The Rebels won the first meeting of the season with Mississippi State in Starkville 61-50, their first win at the Bulldogs' home since 2007. Ole Miss is going for its first regular-season sweep against its arch rival since 2004. Thursday’s game tips at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.
McPhee-McCuin said her team had the goal of going 8-0 in the first two pods of the SEC slate. That was unrealistic, she said, given the nature of a college basketball season. With its good start to its SEC season, the Rebels are still in good position to reach their ultimate goal: the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 last season.
“We don’t have to (go undefeated the rest of the way) to make the tournament. There’s a number, that is in our head, that we want to go after,” she said, though she did not disclose the specific number. “And if we can get to it, then I can sleep at night before Selection Monday.”
A two-game losing streak isn’t a catastrophic development — though still not particularly fun — for veterans like Scott, who noted she endured a six-game losing streak her freshman season in 2020-21. Experience comes up big during these types of situations.
It doesn’t do any good to dwell on losses. It’s about moving forward and trying to finish off this pod the right way.
Mississippi State has won its last three games overall, the most recent a one-point win over defending SEC Tournament champion Kentucky. Forward Jessika Carter leads the Bulldogs with 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
“We just dropped two games in a row, and it hurts. Especially when you don’t do what you’re supposed to do or don’t play the way you know you’re capable of playing. It hurts a lot. So, for us, it’s about moving forward,” Scott said. “… We did better than we had anticipated (to start), you know, for the pod. So now it’s like, OK, we’re 1-2 right now in this pod. We need to finish 2-2. That’s our goal.
“Tomorrow’s a big game. And we’re ready. We’re excited.”
