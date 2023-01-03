Ole Miss led briefly in its first SEC road game, but little else went right as it dug a hole against No. 7 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide got off to a fast start from 3-point range and held the Rebels to 35 percent shooting to knock off Ole Miss 84-62 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night.
The Rebels (8-6, 0-2 SEC) opened conference play on Dec. 28 with a 63-59 home loss to then-No. 7 Tennessee.
As it did against the Vols, Ole Miss struggled to score from the perimeter with its guards. Alabama held Ole Miss to 2-for-24 shooting from 3-point range.
Alabama shot 45 percent behind the arc.
It’s the third-straight loss and fourth loss in five games for Ole Miss which is 2-6 since a 6-0 start.
The Rebels play at rival Mississippi State Saturday at 2.
“There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing offensively. We’ve got to make open shots. We had open shots against Tennessee to win,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
One of those 3-point makes was from Myles Burns and gave Ole Miss an 8-5 lead with 15 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half.
Alabama (12-2, 2-0) closed with a 39-15 run to lead 44-23 at the break.
Ole Miss shot just 28.6 percent while Alabama established control in the first half.
The Tide got the lead up to 27 at 66-39 with 9:32 remaining before the Rebels began to play on more even terms.
Ole Miss hit seven of eight field goals in one stretch over the back end of the second half.
Ole Miss had a strong showing on the glass against the nation’s No. 4 rebounding team. Alabama began the night averaging plus-10.5 in rebound margin, but the Rebels outrebounded the Tide 48-39.
Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 14 points and nine rebounds, but the Rebels’ best shooters continued to struggle from the perimeter.
Junior guard Matthew Murrell averaged 15.6 points in the pre-conference schedule but was held to 1-for-11 shooting against Tennessee. He was better against Alabama with nine points but was 0 for 5 from 3.
Sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin had 13 points but was 0 for 7 from 3.
“Matt’s getting some really good looks. I thought he played better in the second half. Our team, we have to be better in the paint at making others better. There’s got to be a time that he and Daeshun play well together, and when they do we’re going to compete in this league," Davis said.
