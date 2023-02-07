As the college football page turns from recruiting to spring practice, the transfer portal has created very different quarterback rooms at Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Young players left both programs to create space in the rooms, but the result is three new Power Five quarterbacks between the two schools.
There are four in Mississippi when you throw in the move of former Clemson walk-on Billy Wiles to Southern Miss.
If you thought a year ago that USC transfer Jaxson Dart would be QB1 for multiple seasons at Ole Miss, you may still be right.
But the addition of LSU freshman Walker Howard and Oklahoma State senior Spencer Sanders creates a new level of intrigue.
Dart was 10th in the SEC in completion percentage last year, and he was prone to throw it to the other guys at times with 11 interceptions on the year.
The 247Sports composite list rated Howard the No. 40 player overall, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2022 signing class.
Some projected Howard to be third on the depth chart going into winter workouts behind returners Jayden Daniels, the starter, and Garrett Nussmeier, a more experienced third-year player.
Sanders was 31-12 as a starter including 12-2 in 2021.
A shoulder injury contributed to reduced production 2022.
Dart’s turnovers and occasional decisions looked like those of the young starter that he was. He was better at the finish, throwing just one interception in 115 pass attempts over four games before the debacle of the Texas Bowl.
It’s worth noting that former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw 14 interceptions in 326 attempts in his first season under Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, five interceptions on 386 attempts in his second.
Dart would seem to start comfortably ahead of Howard — who has attempted only four collegiate passes — in the looming competition, but Sanders is another story.
In Starkville, it’s hard to imagine Will Rogers — with 32 starts over three seasons — not winning the job.
He was the first player met by new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay which speaks to Barbay’s respect for Rogers.
However… Barbay is a new OC with a new system.
Rogers is a 71% passer for his career, but that success has come in the Mike Leach system, which emphasized his smarts and quick release, not his unimpressive mobility.
Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright has appeared in 26 games with 11 starts over three seasons. He’s rushed for 905 yards and seven touchdowns.
Barbay promises to respond to the strengths of his players, not have his players respond to his offense.
He has had “packages” for certain players at earlier career stops.
Wright likely would not have chosen to join a program with such an established starter — even with a change in system — without some creative discussion about his own role.
There’s also a lot of excitement for dual threat freshman Chris Parson, but he’s got a lot of ground to cover to get on the field with so much experience ahead of him.
Both QB rooms have a nice blend of age and youthful potential.
Fans, though, should set expectations by the year and not by two and three years.
Rosters look different every spring.
The portal giveth and taketh away at the same time.
