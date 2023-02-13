OXFORD — The defending national champions are nearly back in action.
Ole Miss won its first College World Series in program history in June, but head coach Mike Bianco and the 2023 Rebels are ready to push forward and make this season memorable in its own right.
Ole Miss opens its season Friday in a three-game series against Delaware. Here is a look at the projected starting lineup.
Catcher: Junior Calvin Harris
Harris played a lot behind the plate when Hayden Dunhurst was injured last season, but once the eventual sixth-round draft pick returned, Harris saw time in right field. Harris hit .336 in 2022 with three home runs and 21 RBI. He also had an on-base-percentage of .417. Harris figures to be a pivotal part of the Rebels’ lineup.
1B: Senior Anthony Calarco
Calarco is a transfer from Northwestern and will try to replace some of the power production in the wake of Tim Elko's departure. Calarco hit .325 with 13 home runs for the Wildcats last season and hit 22 total longballs over his final two seasons at Northwestern.
2B: Senior Peyton Chatagnier
Chatagnier had his ups and downs in 2022 but came up big down the stretch, finishing 2022 with a .248 average and 11 home runs. He is one of the leaders for the 2023 Rebels.
SS: Junior Jacob Gonzalez
Gonzalez finds himself near the top of every 2023 MLB Mock Draft and is on every publication’s preseason All-American team. The California native has been one of the most feared bats in the SEC since his freshman season, mashing 30 combined home runs in his two years. He hit .273 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs with his sweet lefthanded swing in 2022 after hitting a scorching .355 as a freshman. Gonzalez was first-team All-SEC last season.
3B: Junior Reagan Burford or senior Garrett Wood
Burford started 30 games last season and hit .260 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. He had his troubles in the field, however, committing 11 errors. Wood saw time at third base late in the season and made crucial plays with his patience at the plate — he walked 10 times compared to 14 strikeouts — and fielding. Wood is also the Rebels’ team captain this season.
OF: Junior Kemp Alderman
Alderman saw most of his time as a designated hitter last year but figures to be a mainstay in the outfield with his powerful arm (he also catches). He hit .286 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs last season and is known to hit baseballs as far as anyone on the team.
OF: Senior Ethan Groff
The Tulane transfer played in 41 games last season and hit .404 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .503 and also stole seven bases. Groff missed the last month of the season due to injury but still led the AAC with 15 doubles.
OF: Junior T.J. McCants
McCants was a freshman All-American in 2021 but took his lumps in 2022, hitting .236 compared to .300 the prior season. Still, he hit eight home runs, made crucial plays in the Rebels’ postseason run and is an electric defender. He also led Ole Miss with 10 stolen bases and, combined with Groff, figures to create havoc on the basepaths this year.
Designated hitter: Freshman Will Furniss and others
Furniss was a decorated high school player, hitting .488 with four home runs as a senior at Nacogdoches High School in Texas while earning All-American accolades. He also walked 37 times with four strikeouts. There are a lot of talented bats on the roster, however, that will likely see time depending on the situation. Sophomore John Kramer and freshmen Will Plattner and Mason Morris are names to watch as well.