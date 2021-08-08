Projected 2021 Ole Miss football depth chart By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jerrion Ealy and his Ole Miss teammates can begin preseason camp on Aug. 7. Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — August is here, and so is camp for the Ole Miss football team, which starts on Sunday. Here is a projected two-deep depth chart as things get underway.These are projections based on last season’s game notes, the spring prospectus and Phil Steele’s/Athlon’s preseason magazines.Offense:QB: 2, Matt Corral, RS junior12, Kinkead Dent, RS sophomoreRB: 9, Jerrion Ealy, junior24, Snoop Conner juniorWR: 11, Dontario Drummond, senior5, Dannis Jackson, juniorWR: 1, Jonathan Mingo, junior10, John Rhys Plumlee, juniorWR: 13, Braylon Sanders, senior17, Jadon Jackson, juniorTE: 81, Casey Kelly, RS sophomore83, Chase Rogers, RS seniorLT: 64, Nick Broeker, junior77 Hamilton Hall, RS juniorLG: 54, Caleb Warren, RS sophomore56, Reece McIntyre, RS sophomoreC: 55, Ben Brown, RS senior75, Bryce Ramsey, RS sophomoreRG: 78, Jeremy James, RS sophomore50, Jalen Cunningham, RS juniorRT: 73, Eli Acker, RS sophomore77 Hamilton Hall, RS juniorDefenseBuck: 13, Sam Williams, senior22, Tariqious Tisdale, seniorDT: 94, Quentin Bivens, RS junior97, Jamond Gordon, sophomoreNT: 55, KD Hill, RS junior93, Sincere David, RS seniorDE: 95, Tavius Robinson, junior17, Demon Clowney, RS freshmanWill: 44, Chance Campbell, senior36, Ashanti Cistrunk, juniorMike: 0, Lakia Henry, senior46, MoMo Sanogo, RS seniorStar: 26, Otis Reese, senior2, Jalen Jordan, juniorCB: 31, Jaylon Jones, RS senior23, Jakorey Hawkins, RS sophomoreSS: 39, Jake Springer Sr., senior4, Tylan Knight, seniorFS: 21, A.J. Finley, junior4, Tylan Knight, seniorCB: 20, Keidron Smith, senior24, Deane Leonard, seniorK: 43, Caden Costa, freshmanP: 96, Mac Brown, RS seniorKR: 9, Jerrion Ealy, juniorPR: 11, Dontario Drummond, senior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Ole Miss Football Matt Corral Jerrion Ealy John Rhys Plumlee Dontario Drummond Lakia Henry Sophomore Chart Depth Rs Inorganic Chemistry Sport University American Football Oxford Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists