Jerrion Ealy and his Ole Miss teammates can begin preseason camp on Aug. 7.

OXFORD — August is here, and so is camp for the Ole Miss football team, which starts on Sunday. Here is a projected two-deep depth chart as things get underway.

These are projections based on last season’s game notes, the spring prospectus and Phil Steele’s/Athlon’s preseason magazines.

Offense:

QB: 2, Matt Corral, RS junior

12, Kinkead Dent, RS sophomore

RB: 9, Jerrion Ealy, junior

24, Snoop Conner junior

WR: 11, Dontario Drummond, senior

5, Dannis Jackson, junior

WR: 1, Jonathan Mingo, junior

10, John Rhys Plumlee, junior

WR: 13, Braylon Sanders, senior

17, Jadon Jackson, junior

TE: 81, Casey Kelly, RS sophomore

83, Chase Rogers, RS senior

LT: 64, Nick Broeker, junior

77 Hamilton Hall, RS junior

LG: 54, Caleb Warren, RS sophomore

56, Reece McIntyre, RS sophomore

C: 55, Ben Brown, RS senior

75, Bryce Ramsey, RS sophomore

RG: 78, Jeremy James, RS sophomore

50, Jalen Cunningham, RS junior

RT: 73, Eli Acker, RS sophomore

77 Hamilton Hall, RS junior

Defense

Buck: 13, Sam Williams, senior

22, Tariqious Tisdale, senior

DT: 94, Quentin Bivens, RS junior

97, Jamond Gordon, sophomore

NT: 55, KD Hill, RS junior

93, Sincere David, RS senior

DE: 95, Tavius Robinson, junior

17, Demon Clowney, RS freshman

Will: 44, Chance Campbell, senior

36, Ashanti Cistrunk, junior

Mike: 0, Lakia Henry, senior

46, MoMo Sanogo, RS senior

Star: 26, Otis Reese, senior

2, Jalen Jordan, junior

CB: 31, Jaylon Jones, RS senior

23, Jakorey Hawkins, RS sophomore

SS: 39, Jake Springer Sr., senior

4, Tylan Knight, senior

FS: 21, A.J. Finley, junior

4, Tylan Knight, senior

CB: 20, Keidron Smith, senior

24, Deane Leonard, senior

K: 43, Caden Costa, freshman

P: 96, Mac Brown, RS senior

KR: 9, Jerrion Ealy, junior

PR: 11, Dontario Drummond, senior

