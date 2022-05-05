Veteran receiver Jonathan Mingo could be breakout star for Ole Miss in 2022. Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss featured Projecting Ole Miss football's post-spring depth chart By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email May 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — With spring football finished, here is a projected depth chart based on our best guesses.OffenseQB;2,Jaxson Dart;So. or 7;Luke Altmyer;So. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans RB;6;Zach Evans;Jr.24;Ulysses Bentley IV.;Jr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Sr.17;Jadon Jackson;Jr.WR;11; Jordan Watkins;Jr.86;J.J. Henry;Fr.WR;5;Dannis Jackson;Sr.88;Bralon Brown;So.TE;81;Casey Kelly;Jr.0;Michael Trigg;So.LT;Jeremy James;Jr.71;Jayden Williams;Fr.LG;64;Nick Broeker;Sr.79;Jordan Rhodes;Sr.C;54;Caleb Warren;Jr.56;Reese McIntyre;Jr.RG;73;Eli Acker;So.50;Jalen Cunningham;Sr.RT;75;Mason Brooks;Sr.57;Micah Pettus;Fr.DefenseDE;95;Tavius Robinson;Sr.90;Tywone;Malone;Fr.NT;55;KD Hill;Sr.89;J.J. Pegues;Jr.DE;33;Cedric Johnson;Jr.15;Jared Ivey;Jr.LB;8;Troy Brown;Sr.35;Reginald Hughes;Jr.LB;23;Khari Coleman;Jr.36;Ashanti Cistrunk;Jr.CB;5;Deantre Prince;Sr.37;Kyndrich Breedlove;So.S;1;Isheem Young;Jr.16;M.J. Daniels;So.S;21;A.J. Finley;Sr.25;Trey Washington;So.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.13;Ladarius Tennison;So.DB;Tysheem Johnson;So.28;Markevious Brown;Fr.CB;6;Miles Battle;Sr.20;Davison Igbinosun;Fr.Special teamsK;93;Cale Nation;Jr.P;92;Fraser Masin;Jr. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Jaxson Dart Luke Altmyer Zach Evans Jonathan Mingo Jj Pegues Aj Finley Troy Brown Ladarius Tennison Football Chart Linguistics American Football Sport Depth Ole Miss Jr. Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters