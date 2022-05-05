OXFORD — With spring football finished, here is a projected depth chart based on our best guesses.

Offense

QB;2,Jaxson Dart;So. or 7;Luke Altmyer;So.

RB;6;Zach Evans;Jr.

24;Ulysses Bentley IV.;Jr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Sr.

17;Jadon Jackson;Jr.

WR;11; Jordan Watkins;Jr.

86;J.J. Henry;Fr.

WR;5;Dannis Jackson;Sr.

88;Bralon Brown;So.

TE;81;Casey Kelly;Jr.

0;Michael Trigg;So.

LT;Jeremy James;Jr.

71;Jayden Williams;Fr.

LG;64;Nick Broeker;Sr.

79;Jordan Rhodes;Sr.

C;54;Caleb Warren;Jr.

56;Reese McIntyre;Jr.

RG;73;Eli Acker;So.

50;Jalen Cunningham;Sr.

RT;75;Mason Brooks;Sr.

57;Micah Pettus;Fr.

Defense

DE;95;Tavius Robinson;Sr.

90;Tywone;Malone;Fr.

NT;55;KD Hill;Sr.

89;J.J. Pegues;Jr.

DE;33;Cedric Johnson;Jr.

15;Jared Ivey;Jr.

LB;8;Troy Brown;Sr.

35;Reginald Hughes;Jr.

LB;23;Khari Coleman;Jr.

36;Ashanti Cistrunk;Jr.

CB;5;Deantre Prince;Sr.

37;Kyndrich Breedlove;So.

S;1;Isheem Young;Jr.

16;M.J. Daniels;So.

S;21;A.J. Finley;Sr.

25;Trey Washington;So.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

13;Ladarius Tennison;So.

DB;Tysheem Johnson;So.

28;Markevious Brown;Fr.

CB;6;Miles Battle;Sr.

20;Davison Igbinosun;Fr.

Special teams

K;93;Cale Nation;Jr.

P;92;Fraser Masin;Jr.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

