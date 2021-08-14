OXFORD – It doesn’t matter how long he’s played football. There’s just something special about the first day in full pads, Ole Miss sophomore offensive lineman Jeremy James says.
The Rebels held their first fully-padded practice Saturday morning, which included live scrimmage segments with referees and tackling.
It wasn’t a full-fledged scrimmage, but the popping of shoulder pads and tackling made it feel a lot more like fall.
“That’s what we’re here for,” James said with a smile. “It brings excitement every time.”
Ole Miss, ranked No. 25 in the preseason coaches poll, will wrap up its first full week of camp on Sunday. The Rebels will practice and hold additional scrimmaging at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the morning.
As fiery as Friday’s practice was, with a few skirmishes between players and some verbal jawing among coaches, Saturday’s had a different type of intensity. Putting on your full shoulder pads and pants just brings out something different.
“Love being out there in full pads. (It) makes everything more fun,” junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. “More noise, talking and competition. It brings out the best in both the offense and the defense.”
Rat poison
Before this season, Ole Miss hadn’t been ranked in a preseason poll since 2016. Expectations are high in Oxford under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin. The recognition is nice, Mingo said, but isn’t going to mean much if the team doesn’t back it up in practice and on game day.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re getting the recognition that we want, but we have to go out there and take it one day at a time,” Mingo said. “We can’t just be focused on what everybody said. Because the way we play is how we play every day in practice. … Don’t worry about what other people think of us.”
In the trenches
With the addition of Utah graduate transfer center Orlando Umana, the Rebels figure to have a stout offensive line, with starters at the other four spots returning from last season. James, who played guard last season, is back outside at right tackle, replacing Royce Newman, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Senior Ben Brown is back at guard after playing center last season. He is joined by experienced veterans in junior tackle Nick Broeker and redshirt sophomore guard Caleb Warren
“I think we’re coming together well. I think this has a chance to be one of the most special O-line groups in the country this year.”
For Smith, the mark for a stellar offensive line isn’t necessarily accolades for himself or his fellow men in the trenches. It’s the accolades for everyone else on the offense that matter.
“Leading the SEC in rushing, scoring a bunch of points. Having your quarterback and running back on the watchlist,” James said. “I think that’s more important anything, having those guys succeed.”
A long time coming
All senior safety Jake Springer Jake Springer could do a year ago was watch.
Springer, a transfer from Navy, was unable to play last season for the Rebels. While he approached the 2020 season the same way he’s approaching 2021, he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t excited to step on the field at Vaught-Hemingway for the first time in a live game.
Springer has been wearing a non-contact jersey during the first week of practice but said it is “just a precautionary thing.”
“I’m excited. I get to see all those fans and everybody coming back and (to) play in the Vaught,” Springer said. “I’ve been itching to do that.”
“Inaccurate ball”
There was a particularly light-hearted moment at practice Saturday morning. Junior quarterback Matt Corral overthrew a target in the end zone, and the ball hit a member of the media.
During a brief break in practice, Corral approached the media member and apologized for the errant throw.
“That’s an inaccurate throw,” Corral said with a laugh.