OXFORD — The Daily Journal caught up with Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Alabama matchup.
I know last year was supposed to be the “rebuilding” year for Alabama, in Nick Saban’s words, but this season hasn’t exactly gone as planned. What has been the biggest issue with this year’s version of the Crimson Tide?
There are several areas where Alabama isn't playing to its usual standard, but a big one has been a lot of penalties. That's especially relevant for the Ole Miss game because while UA hasn't been terrible at home in that regard, it's been awful on the road. The LSU loss was Alabama's first road game under 10 flags, and they had 9 for -92 yards.
What’s the overall feeling around this team right now? Frustration? Confusion? Optimism it can still be turned back around?
Frustration's the right word. Expectations were high returning the Heisman Trophy winner from 2021, plus the nation's best defensive player from 2021.
Lane Kiffin has spoken at length about his affinity for Saban. What has Saban said historically about Kiffin from their time together?
He's always said Kiffin was good at setting up mismatches and forcing defenses to defend the entire field.
What has been the biggest issue (if you can call averaging 42 ppg an issue) for the Alabama offense this season? It seems to not have gone as smoothly as intended.
The run game has been inconsistent. Sporadically explosive but too often stuffed for short gains. It's not been able to grind defenses for 5-6 yards a pop like it's done in the past. Also, the passing game has too often relied on Bryce Young to scramble and extend plays, because receivers haven't gotten open within the play design enough.
Same question for a defense giving up about 18 ppg: Where has the unit been most vulnerable in two losses?
It's given up close to 200 yards rushing in both losses. Pass defense has been exposed at times, too, but Alabama isn't impossible to run on like its best teams usually are.
A lot has been made of penalties this season for Alabama. What’s the biggest reason behind that, from your perspective.
Penalties are a fairly direct reflection of coaching. For whatever reason, this staff hasn't gotten through to the players on this topic.
What is the biggest advantage Alabama has over Ole Miss, and what has to happen for the Crimson Tide to walk away with another win over the Rebels?
Alabama will have a pretty decisive edge at the most important position on the field. If Bryce Young outplays Jaxson Dart by a significant margin, UA should be in good shape.
