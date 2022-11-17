OXFORD — The Daily Journal caught up with Thomas Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Arkansas matchup.
What has the feel around this year's team been? I know expectations were high following a nine-win season, but it hasn't necessarily been smooth this year. What's the energy been like, inside the team/coaches and in Fayetteville itself?
There were indeed high expectations for this team, with a returning star at quarterback, strong new talent from the transfer portal and a coach who is easy to like. However, in retrospect, it seemed the 9-4 season in 2021 was a hint of the Razorbacks arriving ahead of schedule. That team stayed almost injury free, losing safety Jalen Catalon in the 52-51 loss at Ole Miss halfway through the year and almost no one else. This team has been ravaged by injuries, particularly in the secondary, and their offensive performances without KJ Jefferson have been uninspiring. Still, the team is a few plays away from being 8-2, with three losses to Texas A&M, Liberty and LSU by a combined seven points. I think their desire to earn bowl eligibility is strong and the Razorbacks will have a good showing in the cold on Saturday.
KJ Jefferson had a monster game against Ole Miss last year; he's from right near Oxford, and I imagine he wants to play pretty badly. What would you say the odds are that he plays, and what makes him such a difference maker compared to the team's other options?
I think KJ Jefferson is feeling better with his shoulder injury and on track to play as of Wednesday morning. His pain tolerance is the issue. He was off his game playing with pain against Liberty so the decision was made not to go through that again last week and have him healthy.
Defenses have stuffed the box with Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin at quarterback, forcing Arkansas to move the chains through the air. Hornsby got free a few times against Mississippi State and hit a couple of deep passes, and Fortin threw a 40-yard TD to Matt Landers last week. It has been tough sledding for Rocket Sanders and the run game otherwise.
Rocket Sanders has been a superstar this year. What's made him so good?
Sanders is a tough competitor. He broke a ton of tackles earlier in the year when he had seven 100-yard games in the first eight contests. He knows the schemes, follows his blocks well and has good burst through the hole and leg churn. Liberty and LSU held him way below average as both used twists and run blitzes to tamp the Arkansas run game down.
The Arkansas defense has had its ups and downs but looked really good last weekend against LSU. What's been the biggest issue (when there have been issues), and what seemed to click last weekend? And how good is that pass rush combo of Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck?
The Razorbacks have not been a great coverage team or tackling team, a disastrous combo, though moving freshman Quincey McAdoo to cornerback to pair with Dwight McGlothern the last two weeks has been productive. In the middle part of the season they tried more zone coverages and could not get as much pressure and were picked apart by quarterbacks like Will Rogers and BYU’s Jaren Hall. They went to more blitzing pressures and man coverage the last six quarters and it has paid off in more sacks. Sanders (Alabama) and Domineck (Georgia Tech) were huge pickups through the portal.
It's expected to be pretty chilly this weekend in Fayetteville. Does that help or hurt the Hogs?
I guess the question applies both ways. The Razorbacks will have practiced in temperatures in the 30s all week and they will be at home and supposedly embracing what Sam Pittman said he hoped would be a “freeze out.” Games in frigid conditions sometimes turn into battles of wills. Who wants to be out there the most? Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool said the Hogs’ will will be strong.
If Arkansas is going to pull off a win against Ole Miss, ____ has to happen.
For starters, I think KJ Jefferson needs to play. Too slim of a margin for error with the other quarterbacks right now. Also, the defense will have to find a way to slow the Ole Miss run game and somehow get off the field about half the time.
