OXFORD — The Daily Journal caught up with Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Auburn matchup.
There’s been a lot of talk about Bryan Harsin’s job security. What’s your read on the whole situation, and how has the team responded to everything going on around it in that regard? How has Harsin evaluated the season thus far?
If Bryan Harsin is going to be fired at any point during the season, it will most likely come after this game against Ole Miss. The Tigers are off next week, which would give them time to set up an interim and try to get some positive momentum going before hosting Arkansas toward the end of the month.
Halfway through Year 2, Auburn is going backwards under Harsin. The offense is one of the worst in the Power 5 when it comes to putting points on the board. The defense has held its own but continues to take on injury concerns. On top of that, the Tigers have the fewest 2023 commitments in the SEC and are only ahead of Missouri in the recruiting rankings. There's little-to-no reason for fans to believe that Harsin can turn this around.
To Auburn's credit, this is a team that continues to play extremely hard and says all the right things in this situation. It's just not playing good football — at all. Harsin now has a losing record at Auburn, and he doesn't seem to have any answers as to how to fix this.
Auburn’s win over the Rebels last season was a turning point — though not in a good way — as the Tigers lost all the rest of their games. What happened after that victory?
Auburn was riding high after that nice win over Ole Miss, which is honestly the last impressive victory it's had as a team. The Tigers won at the line of scrimmage against the Rebels last season, then they went to Texas A&M and got dominated up front. A week later, Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury and the defense blew a giant lead to Mississippi State.
With T.J. Finley at quarterback, Auburn was unable to get much of anything going on offense for the rest of 2021. The Tigers' defense helped them get leads, but they blew all of them in the second half.
This season, the offensive line has regressed, the quarterback situation has suffered without Bigsby, and the defense doesn't have the exact same depth and top-level talent as it did the last time Ole Miss faced Auburn. The Tigers are 3-8 since then, with two wins coming against non-Power 5 teams and the other one coming with Missouri literally handing the game to them.
It’s been a bit of QB carousel, largely due to injuries. What does Robby Ashford bring to the table? If I’m not mistaken, he was an Ole Miss commit. Has he talked about that at all?
We haven't talked to Robby Ashford in a few weeks, so he hasn't talked on the record about once being committed to Ole Miss. I think Ashford would have been a good fit for Lane Kiffin's offense, with the steady diet of RPOs and a commitment to a strong running game.
Ashford is a great athlete who can keep plays alive with his legs, avoid the constant pressure the offensive line gives up and take chunks of yards as a runner. He's also been an upgrade from both Finley and Nix in terms of deep-ball accuracy.
However, in Auburn's more pro-style offense, he's asked to do a lot as a short- and intermediate-level passer. That's just not his game at this point in his career, as he's at the bottom in the SEC in accuracy and efficiency on non-deep balls this season. As such, you can expect to see a mixed bag of results for him against Ole Miss.
How would you evaluate Tank Bigsby’s season so far?
It's pretty much impossible to evaluate Tank Bigsby's season because of how poorly Auburn has played in front of him. Bigsby is getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on almost every carry. He's averaging less than a yard before contact per carry. Almost everything he's gotten has been after he breaks a tackle.
Bigsby is going to go down as one of the most gifted backs to come through Auburn in a while, but he's never played behind a good offensive line. He's made little to no impact in games over the last month, and it's honestly because he can't find any room to run behind this line. It's been a waste of all his talent.
What’s the strength of the Auburn defense? Who are the players to watch for?
Auburn is at its best along its defensive front, where it has some top-notch pass rushers. Derick Hall, a Mississippi native, has been playing some of the best ball of his career and is towards the top of the SEC in quarterback pressures. Colby Wooden, a versatile defensive lineman, is coming off a few really strong games in a row. Both of those guys are potential All-SEC players with good NFL Draft futures.
The Tigers aren't as strong at linebacker or defensive back as they have been in the past, but D.J. James has been excellent in the first half of the season. He's a cornerback transfer from Oregon who is disruptive when the ball is in the air and has one of the best coverage grades in the conference. I would expect him to draw the assignment of Jonathan Mingo quite often on Saturday.
Auburn has won six-straight against Ole Miss with a couple different coaches. Has there been a common theme in those games that’s given Auburn a decisive edge?
Auburn beats Ole Miss at the line of scrimmage more often than not. The Tigers usually have more talent and depth in the trenches, and that's how you can pull off a winning streak like this.
This year, Auburn's offensive line is the worst it's been in a while and has taken on several injuries. The defensive line has been its biggest strength — and will most likely be the key to staying in this game — but it can still be prone to giving up big running plays and already has lost a talented edge rusher in Eku Leota for the season.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, looks a lot better on the offensive line and on defense. Kiffin and his staff have done a great job building this roster to be more competitive with the traditional powers in the SEC, while Auburn has regressed in this department.
If Auburn wants to make it seven in a row against Ole Miss, _____ has to happen.
This has to be a low-scoring, defensive slugfest where Auburn can handle Kiffin's offense for what would be the third year in a row. The Tigers have to take care of the ball — they're one of the nation's worst in turnover margin this season — and get some big impact plays on defense and special teams to help out a boom-or-bust (mostly bust) offense.
Stay in it until the fourth quarter, play clean football and hope for the big plays to go your way. If any of those things go the other way, you're probably looking at a comfortable Ole Miss win at home.
