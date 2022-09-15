The Daily Journal caught up with Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Georgia Tech matchup.
It’s been a tough couple of years for Geoff Collins and the Georgia Tech program. Where is this team right now, and how much heat is on Collins?
Georgia Tech is in its fourth year with Geoff Collins, and the results of the first three seasons – three consecutive three-win seasons – have put this team in a position of having to show significant progress for Collins to continue on as coach. The schedule – which includes non-conference games against Georgia and UCF besides Ole Miss and the season opener against Clemson – makes that task substantially tougher. As far as the heat on Collins, his job is on the line.
What is the MO of this offense? I imagine losing Jahmyr Gibbs was huge, but Jeff Sims has a lot of promise.
Losing the All-American running back to Alabama was indeed a big hit, as was the loss of three starters on the offensive line. New offensive coordinator Chip Long operates an offense that is run-first, fast in tempo and uses the tight end a lot. Long has shown himself to be creative in finding solutions in game planning and play calling. Quarterback Jeff Sims, in his third year as a quarterback, has all the tools to be a very good quarterback. Consistent accuracy has eluded him thus far.
GT hung around for a while with Clemson before ultimately fading away. What was working well early, and was that something the team held onto and took away from that game, that they could compete with elite teams?
I think the Yellow Jackets defended well, particularly against the run (Clemson averaged 3.0 yards per carry), which was something of a surprise given how many starters Georgia Tech had to replace on defense from last season (eight). The final 41-10 score was not entirely reflective of the defensive effort in that Clemson started one drive at Tech’s 5 and another at its 15 after blocking punts. But I think the way the defense played in the first half against Clemson, and even against Western Carolina after the first two drives (three points over the final 11 possessions) indicates that the defense could hold its own.
What does the Yellow Jackets’ defense look like? Who are players to watch?
They mostly play out of a 4-2-5 and try to play an aggressive style in terms of blitzes and coverage. Probably the two best players are defensive end Keion White (three sacks in two games, 10 tackles) and linebacker Charlie Thomas (18 tackles in a little more than four quarters of play due to a targeting suspension). White only played the last four games of last season and could be a really big lift for a defense that has lacked a consistent pass-rush threat. Thomas is a featured player in the scheme, able to defend the run, cover and be a part of the pass rush.
What has to happen for Georgia Tech to pull off the upset?
Georgia Tech has to eliminate a lot of the mistakes that it’s made in the first two games – pre-snap penalties, a shortage of discipline on defense (particularly in pass rush and defending screens) and dropped passes are some of the unforced errors made by the team that it can’t afford against Ole Miss. The Jackets probably also need to win turnover margin and hope that the Rebels are still trying to find themselves with a roster with significant turnover.
Jared Ivey is, of course, a former GT player now with Ole Miss. What should Rebels fans know about him?
He was a prized recruit in Geoff Collins’ 2020 signing class, which also included Jeff Sims and Jahmyr Gibbs. He was dependable in effort, had a decent season in 2021 in his first year as a starter and would have been an important part of the defense this season. He came off as bright and mature in the times he spoke with media.
Who is the key player to watch in this game, on either side of the ball?
Probably running back Dontae Smith on offense and linebacker Charlie Thomas on defense. Smith is a back who doesn’t always need blocks to get his yards, which could be a useful skill against Ole Miss’ defense. The more he (and other backs in the rotation) can produce, the less heat Jeff Sims will have on him. The defense has been markedly more effective when Thomas has been on the field. He’s a big difference maker for Georgia Tech.
